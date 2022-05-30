Prevent plant a consideration with wet fields

Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist, recently spoke about options with prevent plant, which is on the minds of farmers due to all the rain the state has received.

In the eastern part of the state, on average, the precipitation received this spring has been 400-600 percent of normal, Haugen said during NDSU’s monthly ag economics webinar.

“It’s a pretty wide area that are going to have water problems this year, and we’re getting late in the year,” he said. “The question is: what are we going to do? Are we going to get the crop in? Are we going to try get some prevent plant insurance? What decisions do we need to make?”

If it gets to be really late, farmers will be thinking about taking prevent plant if they can’t get a crop in or they may want to change to a different crop.

“Producers have options: to take prevent plant crop insurance, plant a late crop or switch to another crop,” he said.

Producers would really like to try to get a crop in with the prices expected this year.

“We really want to get a crop in the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains with all that’s happening in the world right now. Prices are good and profit expectations look good, even with high expenses,” Haugen said.

But if that is not possible, producers may decide to take a prevented planting crop insurance indemnity payment and idle the ground.

NDSU has produced a prevent plant analysis tool to help producers with making decisions.

“Some of you may have used this before, and it was developed to help producers make a decision on what to do,” Haugen said.

The Microsoft Excel program uses partial budgeting to compare the economics of prevented planting with the other options.

“It helps farmers decide if it is better to just take the insurance payment or if is it better to plant a later crop,” he said.

It is an easy program to use, but the user also needs to make a lot of estimates.

When the user picks the crop they are to collect insurance on, they don’t necessarily pick the crop that they was planning to plant there.

“Check with your agent on all the details on those rules, because we get a lot of questions on this,” he said.

In this prevent plant software, there is another tab in the Excel program where users can click on and look up their county and see what the various dates are for the crops in their county.

If you plant after that late planting period, there are considerations.

“There could be a benefit to actually getting a crop in the ground, because it might suck out some of the moisture. If you didn’t plant a crop or have anything growing there, it’s probably going to be just as wet the next year,” Haugen said. “If you do use prevent plant, that does not affect your APH, but if you plant a crop and get a low yield, that will be used in your APH calculation.”

There are a lot of decisions that producers are considering at this time.

“We’ll see what happens with the weather, but these are tough decisions to make,” he said.

As always, keep your crop insurance agent informed.

“If you think you’re going to have prevent plant, they usually want you to file a probable prevent plant and just keep in touch with your agent at all times,” he said.

NDSU’s prevent plant analysis tool can be found at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/crop-production/tools/2022-prevented-planting-analysis-tool.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.