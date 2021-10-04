Producers begin harvesting soybeans, corn

Soybean harvest got started in late September, with combines being spotted cutting beans in both the eastern and western regions across the state.

As of the final week of September, flax and dry beans were nearing the finish of harvest, while corn harvest was just getting started.

Slight rain showers helped green up pastures, but pastures are still in mostly poor condition.

The National Ag Statistics Service reported soybeans are 41 percent in fair condition with 26 percent harvested.

Corn is also 41 percent in fair condition with 65 percent mature and 9 percent harvested.

Sunflowers bracts are turning brown at 57 percent across the state and sunflowers are 25 percent in good-to-excellent condition.

Early frost was reported the third week in September with some areas seeing lows in the 20s, while other areas seeing lows in the 30s.

Some very warm afternoons have continued, with highs in the 80s and light rain reported in isolated areas.

In the western side of the state, in McKenzie County, Devan Leo, NDSU Extension agent, said they had a light first frost on Friday, Sept. 24.

The soybeans and corn in McKenzie County are golden and getting ready to be cut.

Irrigated soybeans are averaging four beans per pod, with about 40-45 pods per plant, but the dryland soybeans, which is what McKenzie County has most of, are looking “pretty tough.”

“They are going to get a harvest off of it, but with about two beans per pod, they are lucky to get 20 pods per plants. A couple of guys cut their dryland soybeans and plan to feed it to their livestock,” Leo said. “The dryland guys are taking a hit either way.”