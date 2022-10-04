Producers harvesting soybeans; corn drying

While soybean harvest was going strong in the western half of North Dakota at the end of September, farmers in the eastern half of the state were just getting started.

“Our soybeans look good,” said Chris Brossart, chair of the North Dakota Soybean Council, who farms near Wolford, N.D. “We started harvesting last Friday (Sept. 23) and we’re doing some maintenance on a couple of trucks and getting ready to go again this morning around 11 a.m. (Sept. 28).”

Brossart said after last year’s drought, the area had quite a bit of snow over the 2021-22 winter. The late spring led to late planting, but they received nice rains this summer. The soybeans have developed well in the area and producers are busy cutting them now.

“We are having an average to above average soybean crop with good test weights. The elevators are anxious for us to deliver our crop. They are ready for our beans,” he said.

Close to Canada in Cavalier County, producers are still harvesting small grains and canola. Planting was late and the crops were about two weeks behind other counties.

“We are way behind. But this week (last week in September) we are going hot – everyone is busy harvesting grain and canola,” said Randy Mehlhoff, director of the NDSU Langdon Research Extension Center. “The crops are turning out nice. Our yields are good and the quality is high. We have had 90-bushel barley in the area, and producers are getting their canola off now.”

At the research center, they can’t dessicate because their grain goes for seed. Dessicating disturbs germination of the seed.

Sugarbeet harvest in McKenzie County was expected to start the first week of October, according to Devan Leo, NDSU Extension agent.

“All our small grains are done and corn for silage has been cut,” Leo said.

Sugarbeet producers in the Red River Valley have started digging beets and they are looking good.

Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist in corn and small grains, said a lot of the corn in the state reached maturity during the first two weeks of September.

“The warm weather and lack of freezing temperatures in the forecast is good for corn. For farmers with longer maturity hybrids, this is very good news as their corn may not hit black layer/maturity until the end of September or first week in October with the late planting in so many places,” Keene said.

Much of the corn is starting to dry down in the fields, taking advantage of the warm weather after maturity. Corn for silage has been mostly cut in the western to central regions of the state.

“I would say conditions are favorable for the early-season corn out there. It is too soon to know how October is going to go, but if we keep having warm days, that will help corn dry,” she said.

The weather has continued to be cool in the mornings but warm in the afternoons – reaching up into the 70s. The state received a light frost with temperatures dipping down into the 30s, but no one has reported a hard frost as of yet.

On the U.S. Drought Monitor, dry conditions are showing up for the first time in many months. Rain has been sparse across the state.

Keene said the corn across the state looks like most of it will harvest with good yields.

“There will be a lot of good corn yields out there, but in places that have been very dry since July, there will be pockets of poorer yields, too,” she said.

Harvest will probably start in another week or two, even for early corn.

“Later-season varieties will probably come off in late October, and I wouldn't be surprised into November as long as the weather holds – given how late some fields were planted,” Keene said.

Sunflowers bracts turning yellow are 76 percent in the state, behind 89 percent last year. Bracts turning brown are 35 percent across the state.