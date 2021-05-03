Producers seeding small grains in dry conditions

More than three-fourths of North Dakota remains in severe drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor after rain/snow events at the end of April.
The rest of the state is mostly dry and in need of more moisture as planting season gets underway.
In addition, the last weeks in April saw colder temperatures, with possibilities for frost.
The drought conditions have not stopped producers from seeding small grains throughout the state, especially in the western region.
“There are several producers that were out seeding in March, but that seed may have been sitting there waiting for moisture,” said Max Robison, NDSU Extension agent in Bowman County in the southwestern region. “We have had many seeding in April, mostly small grains.”
Producers are waiting for soil temperatures to warm up before seeding some higher risk crops – soybean, flax, canola and peas.
“Producers may have seeded some small grains, but they are being more careful about seeding oilseeds and soybeans, at least until they have to get things in by the insurance dates,” he said.
Robison is also a rancher in Slope County, which is north of Bowman County, and said it has been dry throughout the southwestern region of the state.
“We are hoping for some timely showers this spring,” he added.
For the week ending April 23, USDA reports 22 percent of spring wheat and 10 percent of durum acres had been planted in North Dakota, along with 15 percent of sugarbeets.
Many of the counties in the state received some moisture from Apr. 25-26, albeit mostly under a half-inch total.
The northwestern region, which has been very dry, received some of the lowest amounts of moisture, with Williston recording .05 of an inch on Apr. 25.
Along with the rain or snow, cool temperatures under grey skies kept the soil cold, according to county agents.
Less moisture fell in the center and eastern regions of the state. Jamestown recorded a total of .10 of an inch; Fargo recorded .14 of an inch; and Grand Forks recorded .01 of an inch.
Stutsman County received light rain on Apr. 26
“We did receive a drizzling rain yesterday (Apr. 26), around .09, but it has been pretty dry in the county,” said Alicia Harstad, Stutsman County Extension agent.
She said some areas have been missing moisture more than other areas. In the fall of 2019, there was a lot of precipitation, so much that many Stutsman producers had prevented plant acres in the spring of 2020.
“Once we got into May and June of 2020, the spigot shut off and we had a dry fall last year,” Harstad said. “We are really needing moisture for spring seeding.”
The eastern region of the state has been variable in moisture, with some areas drier than others.
However, in Grand Forks County, Katelyn Landeis, Extension agent, said they have good planting conditions.
“We did get moisture over the last couple of weeks,” she said. “As soon as the soil warms up, producers want to start getting seed in the ground.”
They have been holding off seeding with the frost potential, as many of the nights have been cold.
“Producers are waiting for the soil temperatures to be about 50 degrees before they plant corn,” she said. “With variable temperatures, there could be uneven stands, and that is a problem when it comes to getting the best yields. But when it gets a little warmer, there will be a lot of corn going in.”
Soybeans prefer warm soils, but the insurance date will dictate how long producers can wait to seed their crops.
Stock water is 36 percent very short, especially in the western and central parts of the state.
Robison said hay prices are higher now that many producers have had to extend livestock feeding while waiting for grasses to green up.
Many producers were already looking in January/February for more hay with the lack of precipitation over the winter.
“We hope producers can hold off until grass is at the three-leaf stage,” he said.
During the last extended drought in 2017, hay prices for marginal hay rose to $100-$125. It is even more expensive when trucking is added in.
Robison said agents are recommending producers have their water sources checked for sulfates and dissolved solids before turning out livestock onto the pasture or range.
“The dugouts haven’t been refreshed because we haven’t had enough snow or rain,” he said.