Producers seeding small grains in dry conditions

More than three-fourths of North Dakota remains in severe drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor after rain/snow events at the end of April.

The rest of the state is mostly dry and in need of more moisture as planting season gets underway.

In addition, the last weeks in April saw colder temperatures, with possibilities for frost.

The drought conditions have not stopped producers from seeding small grains throughout the state, especially in the western region.

“There are several producers that were out seeding in March, but that seed may have been sitting there waiting for moisture,” said Max Robison, NDSU Extension agent in Bowman County in the southwestern region. “We have had many seeding in April, mostly small grains.”

Producers are waiting for soil temperatures to warm up before seeding some higher risk crops – soybean, flax, canola and peas.

“Producers may have seeded some small grains, but they are being more careful about seeding oilseeds and soybeans, at least until they have to get things in by the insurance dates,” he said.

Robison is also a rancher in Slope County, which is north of Bowman County, and said it has been dry throughout the southwestern region of the state.

“We are hoping for some timely showers this spring,” he added.

For the week ending April 23, USDA reports 22 percent of spring wheat and 10 percent of durum acres had been planted in North Dakota, along with 15 percent of sugarbeets.