Producers turn to planting prevent plant cover crops

With a stretch of warm weather in mid-June, producers mostly finished seeding soybeans and sunflowers.

The wet planting season saw many acres of prevent plant in the central and east side of the state.

For the first time in two and a half years, there is no areas of dryness in North Dakota, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Light rain showers continue to come through the state.

Katelyn Landeis, NDSU Extension Agent in Grand Forks County, said soybeans and corn are coming up, although they are shorter than in a typical year.

“The crops look okay. A lot of soybeans and corn are small, however,” Landeis said.

Some fields, especially those that were no tilled, are still wet and muddy. Many low-lying areas are wet, but the weekend of June 18-19 was sunny and warm, and helped with drying these areas.

It allowed some producers who had a few acres left to plant to finish up seeding.

Producers are now turning to planting prevent plant acres if they can get into the fields and plant a cover crop to protect the soil.

“There are new rules with prevent plant, but most producers are planning to plant, if they haven’t already, a warm season cover crop like millet or sorghum or maybe, turnips and radishes that could take up some water,” she said.

Rachel Wald, NDSU Extension agent in McHenry County in the north central region of the state, said most everyone has planted their crop for the season, but there may be some prevent plant in the county.

“The majority of the crops did get planted,” Wald said. “I’ve had insurance agents calling to see what kind of cover crops producers could put in for prevent plant.”

Wald said producers may want to put in cover crop forages on prevent plant acres, and they could be hayed or grazed, but can’t be harvested for seed.

In McHenry County, producers are currently out trying to spray in-between rain showers and wind, with weeds growing.

In canola fields, producers are finding flea beetles and are tank mixing herbicide and insecticide.

Cereal aphids were found in wheat in Morton County and in barley in Ransom County. Later planted fields are more at risk for disease (barley yellow dwarf virus).

“Farmers are out trying to spray. We had strong winds June 16 with winds 36 mph,” Wald said.

On June 16, severe winds moved into the James River Valley. The windstorm included a thunderstorm that affected much of the state with rain and winds strong enough to shake trees and break off branches.

In Dickey and LaMoure Counties, there was severe damage to trees, which snapped and were uprooted, according to the National Weather Service. The windstorm caused minor to heavy damage to structures on farms, with winds gusting to 100 mph near Ellendale.

The USDA National Ag Statistics Service, on June 13, reported 75 percent of soybeans were planted, compared to 97 percent last year. Twenty-four percent of soybeans were emerged, with soybean condition 58 percent good to excellent.

Across the state, crops planted and emerged included: spring wheat, 91 percent planted with 56 percent emerged; corn, 90 percent with 50 percent emerged; canola, 86 percent planted with 44 percent emerged; potatoes, 81 percent with 28 percent emerged, and sunflowers, 70 percent planted with 20 percent emerged.

Sugarbeets are 98 percent planted, with 60 percent in good to excellent condition. Sugarbeet root maggot is being found in fields.

Because of the late planting of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley, in the June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), USDA reduced the anticipated ending stocks for sugar by nearly 303,000 short tons.

Pasture and range conditions continue to improve, with 70 percent in good to excellent conditions.

