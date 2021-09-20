Recent rains relieving some drought conditions throughout the state

As light showers through the first couple weeks of September have brought relief to drought-stricken areas throughout the state – 0.5-3 inches depending on location – the impacts from one of the driest summers farmers and ranchers can remember continues to persist.

As harvest continues, yields have been mostly average to some areas reporting well below average yields.

Some producers, especially in the central region of the state, are continuing to harvest crops for hay instead of grain.

However, some pockets in the state did receive precipitation and are experiencing a mostly normal harvest.

Soybeans are dropping leaves, ahead of the average, with beans in 16 percent good-to-excellent condition and 42 percent fair condition. Some 4 percent of beans have been harvested.

Corn is three-fourths in the dented stage and 22 percent mature. Across the state, corn condition is rated 17 percent good-to-excellent and 41 percent fair.

Jeff Gale, NDSU Extension agent in Foster County, said corn and soybeans are rapidly losing color. However, dry down is very uneven in the fields.

“The big issue for producers is uneven ripening within fields, which makes harvest a challenge,” Gale said. “There are soybean fields where part of the field is getting close to harvest, while there is still green in other parts of the field.”

On Sept. 14, Gale said harvest for corn and soybeans was two weeks away.

“I think we are still a couple of weeks away from harvest here, but things are changing quickly,” he said.