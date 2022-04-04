Record canola prices continue with tightening stocks

In its annual Oil Crops Yearbook update, the Economic Research Service (ERS) forecast that total supplies of canola seed in the U.S. for the year were 4.1 billion pounds, down 16 percent from last year. Canola crush in the U.S. was 3.58 billion pounds, down 20 percent from year ago levels. Exports were also slashed, which resulted in total disappearance of 3.9 billion pounds and an ending stocks level of 175 million pounds. This is the lowest ending stocks level in the U.S. in ten years.
For canola oil, the ERS forecast total disappearance of 5.5 billion pounds, down from 5.9 billion pounds last year. Canola oil used for biofuel was slashed by 17 percent, to 950 million pounds, while food use dropped only 1.8 percent, to 4.35 billion pounds. Canola oil imports from Canada dropped slightly, to 3.97 billion pounds. Canola oil prices are forecast to average a record 85 cents per pound.
In its March report, Agriculture & Agrifood Canada lowered canola ending stocks for the season for the second month in a row, from 450,000 metric tons MT) to 400,000 MT. This will result in a stocks-to-use ratio of 3 percent, way below the normal 13 percent. It also lowered ending stocks for the upcoming crop year by 15 percent from 700,000 MT to 600,000 MT, while maintaining its forecast price for canola at $900 per MT for the upcoming season. Exports and crush are expected to rebound to 10 million metric tons (MMT) each. Production of 20.2 MMT is assumed from a three percent lower planted area.
Several traders have mentioned that 71 percent of the canola in North America has been delivered into the commercial market, while 61 percent of the crop year has passed. This continues to reflect that canola is being used up too fast, which will likely result in several weeks of no cash bids right before the 2022 harvest. Rabobank also recently said the outlook for all major crops has shifted up to a new price level. In what is already known, it mentioned that growing demand for renewable diesel is driving vegetable oils to a higher level.
The U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) put out a report recently that the renewable diesel supply will exceed biodiesel in the near-term as tax and credit incentives drive production of the fuel. Renewable diesel supply will rise to 130,000 barrels per day this year and 145,000 barrels per day by 2050. It said higher renewable production will displace biodiesel production as they compete for the same feedstocks of fats, oil and greases. Still, both fuels will only account for less than 8 percent of U.S. diesel production in 2050. Both fuels attract interest and investment because they represent a potential pathway for reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector and provide an alternative fuel source to petroleum-based diesel fuel.
It has also been reported that oilseed crushers and refiners in the European Union (EU) have switched to rapeseed oil to replace lost sunflower oil supplies. This has drawn down the amount used for biodiesel in Europe. This has driven EU rapeseed values to a wide premium over canola prices in North America.
At a recent board meeting of the Northern Canola Growers Association, Dan Marquardt of Bottineau, N.D., was elected president; Tim Mickelson of Rolla, N.D., was elected vice president; and Troy Romfo of Calvin, N.D., was elected secretary/treasurer.
Regarding 2022 acreage of canola in North Dakota, in an interview with Red River Farm Network recently, past president of the Northern Canola Growers Association Pat Murphy said, “I’m thinking we could see 2 million acres of canola for the first time. We have a lot of new crush capacity coming on, the more people who want your product, the better it is for the canola producer.”
Local cash prices as of March 30 at nearby crush plants ranged from $40.22 to $41.46 for April/May deliveries. New crop canola prices have strengthened even more, ranging from $33.19 to $34.40, increasing over $1.20 in the last two weeks of March.
May canola closed at $1,134 per MT on March 30, up over $40 per MT since the first of March. The all-important November contract closed at $961 per MT. This contract continues to run and is up $72 per MT since the first of March and is up well over $200 per MT since December.