Williamsport, Ind., farmer Rick Clark uses no seed treatments, no starter fertilizer, no commercial nitrogen, phosphorus, or potassium, no herbicide, no fungicides and no insecticide on 7,000 acres.
Instead, he uses no-till green manure – as just one of many practices – to build healthy soil that thrives year in and year out. While the soil is not expected to produce record yields, it does provide for a profitable and successful farm business.
“I want to regenerate the soil. I want to bring the nutrients from 4 feet down in the profile back to the surface through the plant. The plant then is terminated mechanically. It decays and then releases all those nutrients, and it goes right back to the soil profile,” Clark said.
He spoke in late March at a Lac qui Parle County Soil & Water Conservation District seminar in Madison, Minn.
Clark is a fifth-generation farmer in Warren County (about 100 miles south of Chicago) where he farms the rich soil with his father and his nephew at Clark Land & Cattle. The farm also has sheep.
Having now farmed over 30 years, he started out using tillage but didn’t like to see soil erosion. About 15 years ago, he began experimenting with no-till and cover crops.
Buoyed with enough success to keep going, he gradually increased his rotation to include 7-9 crops growing at any one time.
Today, he farms 5,600 acres of certified organic no-tillage three-pass farmland, as well as farmland in transition to organic. His farm is so successful that he has declined crop insurance for five years. He doesn’t participate in any government programs.
Clark farms this way to reflect his values. He wants to provide for his family and farm in a relaxed manner. He wants the soil to thrive.
To do this, he has two pillars he stands upon – soil health and crop diversity.
There are seven principles needed to sustain these two pillars – minimize disturbance, maximize diversity, maintain living roots, armor the soil, provide a context (recognize the actions of Mother Nature at your location), use livestock and remain committed.
He plants diverse cover crops to keep living roots in the soil. To accomplish that, he plants two or three different crops on each field annually.
An example
Every year is different, but Clark often plants soybean seed into cereal rye that has grown up to 6 feet tall.
His goal is to plant soybeans when the cereal rye is at the “boot stage” of development. At this stage, the seed head is ready to emerge from the flag leaf and is storing its greatest levels of nitrogen and other nutrients. These nutrients become available because microbes feed on the mechanically-terminated rye.
The soybeans are no-till planted.
“The rye just wiggles through your planter and comes out the back,” he said.
When the beans are at V1.5-V2 (first-second trifoliate), the rye is killed with a roller crimper. The “rye straw” becomes a mat or armor that suppresses weeds until the soybeans canopy. In addition, microbes feed on the rye and return the nutrients to the soil.
Another way to plant soybeans into rye is to run the roller crimper over the rye first to lay down the rye “straw.” The planter comes directly behind to plant the soybeans.
While adding nutrients to the soil, the straw keeps the soil covered so weeds don’t emerge. The straw and root system help to keep the soil cool and moist.
“The only investment we had was a cover crop the previous fall, a couple passes of equipment, and the cost of the soybeans,” he said.
Seventy percent of weed control comes from the cover crop and 30 percent from the eventual soybean canopy.
Clark – as an organic farmer – feels comfortable with some weeds in his fields, but for non-organic farmers who want weed-free fields, a mid-season herbicide application can clean up the remaining weeds, he said.
Cover crops
As a first step into regenerative farming, Clark encourages farmers to consider planting cover crops – perhaps starting with cereal rye after soybeans.
He suggests working with only a small area the first year or two – perhaps broadcasting with a fertilizer spreader filled with rye seed. It will be amazing to see how the rye germinates and perhaps grows in the fall, and in the early spring in Minnesota.
“Don’t think it’s a bad thing to ask for help – that’s a good thing,” he said. “Try it easy. Don’t do 300 percent.”
What might be a cover crop failure the first year or two will gradually improve. Clark doesn’t see cover crops as a cost, but as an important way to increase carbon, build water retention, and add nutrients for raising successful crops the next year and beyond.
Final thoughts
Developing an organic no-till farm has taken Clark over 15 years, and he hopes to keep making changes throughout his farming career.
It helps to develop a thick skin when it comes to neighbors who may express negativity. Having friends and colleagues that support and believe in you is important!
Clark makes his plans each winter, but those plans must bend and flow with what Mother Nature provides.
He added that farmers can measure their success in many other ways than just by record yields. Consider a successful cover crop as a win and just important as a cash crop.
“Stop looking at a single year return on investment,” he said. “That’s part of the explanation of that regenerative year. Look at a five-year or six-year rotation and do the math divided by five or six years. It tends to work out.”
For farmers that are interested, Clark has a website where more information is available. Visit farmgreen.land to learn more about Clark’s principles, listen to podcasts, or contact him. His business phone number is 765-585-2413, and his business e-mail address is rachel@farmgreen.land.