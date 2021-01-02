Ritchison expects dry trend to continue in 2021

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Those attending a virtual session of the recent Prairie Grains Conference heard meteorologist Daryl Ritchison give his thoughts on what kind of weather conditions we can expect in 2021.

Ritchison, who is a regular speaker at the conference and makes his predictions based on past weather patterns dating back to the early 1880s, is anticipating 2021 will likely continue the dry trend that started in 2020 and that temperatures will be average to slightly above normal during the growing season.

As far as precipitation, he believes we’ve probably ended the wet cycle that began in 1993 and will now go into a drier cycle for a number of years. This theory is based on past weather cycles that have occurred over the years and have shown a fairly consistent pattern.

“Historically, the wet cycles have lasted for 15-30 years, with the average being in that 20-25-year range,” he said. “When we have dry periods, there is always a wet year thrown in there, and when you have a wet cycle, there are a few drier years in there.”

To gain a greater historical perspective, Ritchison has used bur oak tree samples. Bur oak, which was used to build early log cabins, has helped determine weather records dating back to the 1700s on what he terms the “bur oak chronologies.” These samples have shown that in addition to the drought conditions in the 1930s, this region also had severe drought in the 1860s and the late 1830s. Wet cycles, according to bur oak records, were experienced in the 1870s and earlier in the 1820s.