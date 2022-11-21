Roving Donkey Farm turns to new markets for continued success

BISMARCK, N.D. – Lori Martin was busy in late October doing end-of-season work on the family’s Roving Donkey Farm, a vegetable farm on 2.5 acres near Bismarck. The farm has been in existence since 2012.

After Lori cleaned beds, spread fertilizer, rolled up drip tape and finished putting away the season’s tools, she finished mulching the high tunnel to protect the soil over the winter. Finally, she added water to stimulate soil microbial life.

“Garlic and shallots are going in today – such a ray of hope for next season,” she said. Her husband, Kevin, is a land surveyor during the week, and the couple has two children, Ella and Owen. Kevin lends a hand with the larger projects of setting up fencing, trellising, and the drip irrigation system, but Lori provides most of the labor, with a torrent of work during the summer months around the farm.

Lori spoke about her farm and what it took to get to the point she is at today to others who were thinking of starting small farms at the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resource Management and Sustainability (FARRMS) “Farm Dreams” workshop on Nov. 3.

FARRMS offers resources small farmers might need as they begin their farms, including support and advice from other farmers, resources and education on farming, financial resources, such as loans and grants, and more.

When Lori started her vegetable farm, she wanted to offer something different from other market vendors.

“I started out being known as the ‘lettuce lady,’” Lori said. She had checked around to see what wasn’t being sold at the market and found out that no one was selling lettuce. She began selling several varieties of lettuce and was able to get a foothold in the farmers market.

Lori is a founding board member of BisMarket, a local farmers market, and sold her first vegetable crops through farmers markets. However, she now sells exclusively to a few restaurants, the Bisman Community Food Co-op and Bismarck Public Schools.

Roving Donkey Farm is composed of a half-acre in production with mostly vegetables, such as cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes and peppers. There is a small fruit orchard, with berries, apples, Canadian sour cherries and other fruit that is primarily used for value-added items, such as jams and preserves.

They have a small greenhouse used for starts and curing at the end of the season, and a high tunnel that is 30x72 feet, along with outdoor planting raised beds.

Up until this season, the Martins offered a CSA option, a system that connects producers with their community by sharing in both the risks and the rewards of the farm. Community members invest in the farm at the beginning of a season and receive shares of product, which in this case is fresh fruits and vegetables, as they become available. While it provided a steady income, in 2022 they decided to go in a different direction.

“We were able to pivot because Bismarck Public Schools committed to buying larger amounts of vegetables, meat, and honey and a few other things locally,” she said. “We’re in a unique position in that the whole goal of my farm, beyond feeding people, which is a great love of mine, is that I want be able to generate enough income to be able to stay home with our children.”

Lori uses her income to pay for the kids’ clothes, school activities, and other needs, so she can choose how she wants to market their products as it meets their farm and family goals.

“As part of our holistic farm planning every fall, we sit down and talk about what the farm needs to make. While the farm is not a huge money-maker for us, it achieves more than just financial goals,” she said.

Lori enjoys farming and having fresh food for her family and for other families in the community, but it has been harder than she ever thought it would be.

She discussed the finances of starting a farm with those participating in the workshop. She obtained a USDA NRCS grant to put in a high tunnel, but the grant was designed as a reimbursement. The Martins had to front the cost with their own funds and then it was reimbursed after documenting what they purchased. They decided to take out one of their first loans for this project and were able to pay it back with careful management.

“Everybody’s farm is going to be different, and what works for one family isn’t necessarily going to work for another family,” she said.

Before farming, Lori was a chef, and then she worked in Silicon Valley for 10 years.

“While I have an aptitude for technology, it was not filling my bucket. Farming has allowed me to be available to the kids during the school year, and then they can hang out with me in the field in the summertime if they want to and help contribute to our local food economy,” Lori said.

Each year, Lori figures out what she will grow, talking with the restaurant owners about what kinds and varieties of vegetables they might need.

“My background is in food, and I really enjoy working with chefs, so I am selective with the restaurants that I approach to sell to because I like them to understand the value of my product and how there is less waste due to it being fresher, as well as the superior flavor,” Lori said.

But as a native of California, Lori has found it a challenge to find what grows best with the type of soil on her farm in North Dakota. When a certain red onion seed that grew well on her farm sold out due to the home gardening surge during the pandemic, Lori was sent a different variety of red onion, and the onion variety did not grow well on the farm.

“Adjusting the crop mix is not my favorite thing to do because I know what works for me,” she said. “I grow the same three different summer squash and the same two different beans and other vegetables each year because I know they work for my soil.”

Lori continues to test new varieties each year and carefully documents the results in case newer varieties perform better than ones currently in rotation.

Lori took Farm Beginnings at FARRMS in the winter of 2011, and she met a group of fellow beginning farmers that she still finds support from today.

“Farm Beginnings gave me access to a group of folks that were like-minded, which 10 years ago, there were far fewer of us. It also introduced me to books, websites, and organizations that would help me get started,” she said.

She found the support at FARRMS to be “amazing.”

“The farmers in my cohort gave me someone to call to ask questions, such as, ‘Are you dealing with squash bugs right now?’ or ‘Can we talk about how expensive vermiculite (helps to aerate soil while simultaneously retaining water and nutrients) is right now?’” Lori said.

Through FARRMS, Lori has learned about food and agriculture.

“I have learned a lot more about food, agriculture, and how our communities can benefit from strong, local food systems in the last 10 years than I ever knew before,” she said.

Lori gave some words of advice to the beginning farmers.

“Stay flexible and be willing to adjust. The things that worked last year or that have worked for the last five years may all of a sudden not work anymore. You may need to adjust your marketing channels because they just don’t fit your lifestyle right now,” she said. “It's going to change every single year. Embrace the change.”

For more on FARRMS, see https://www.farrms.org.