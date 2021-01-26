Seed treatments help prevent against early-season pests, diseases

With the 2021 planting season just around the corner, it may be important to remember a crop’s success at harvest can be directly correlated to its early growing success. Utilizing the proper tools early on with seed can help ensure the crop reaches its optimal yield potential.

In addition to proper crop rotation practices, another tool cereal growers can consider is the use of seed treatments to help protect their freshly planted seed. The minute a seed is planted, its maximum yield potential is instantly under attack from seed-borne and soil-borne pathogens, which can dampen root growth, imped stand establishment and sacrifice crop uniformity.

“We really need to consider protecting these plants from what we call the nibblers and the feeders,” stated Jeff Hopp, agronomy service representative with Syngenta.

Continuing, Hopp said there are three main early-season pathogens that fit into those categories: Rhizoctonia, Fusarium and Pythium. These pathogens can lead to damping off, root and crown rots, seedling blights, leaf spots later on, and they can even lead to diseases that affect the head of the grain. These pathogens are detrimental individually, but given the right conditions, they can even work in combination.

Rhizoctonia, Hopp says, is a common pathogen that can often go unnoticed because it isn’t necessarily a crop killer. This particular pathogen affects seeds and seedlings as soon as they start to take up water. Below ground, infected plants will have reduced root size and their ability to develop auxiliary roots will be negatively impacted, as well. Above ground, the pathogen can cause stunting or lead to young plants collapsing and dying because of their decayed roots.