Seeding gets a start in southwest ND before storm

Tractors pulling air seeders or drills in the southwestern region of the state were out planting spring wheat during the second week of April ahead of a snowstorm that expected to bring heavy precipitation to the area.

“We’re putting in the last of the wheat tomorrow (April 11),” said Bill Berger, who works at the Kadrmas farm north of Dickinson, N.D. He said they were working hard ahead of the expected snowstorm.

According to the National Weather Service, a slow-moving snowstorm turning into a blizzard was expected enter the state on April 12 from the west, with more than 12-18 inches of moisture expected, and expanding throughout the state until April 14.

Many farmers in the northwestern region have not started planting yet due to cold soils, said Devon Leo, Extension agent in McKenzie County.

Justin Berg, WestBred technical product manager, said producers are just getting starting seeding spring wheat in the southwestern region of the state.

“Southwestern North Dakota is just starting to seed spring wheat. We’re 2-3 weeks away from planting in the Red River Valley,” Berg said.

He added that the Red River Valley had received snow/rain on April 6.

“I live up in Rocklake (north of Devils Lake) and when I left yesterday (to go to Glasgow, Mont.), I couldn’t even see across the street. We had a half-inch of snow, and it was windy. If we can get in (around Rock Lake) to seed our acres up here by May 1, we will be sitting good,” he said.

Berg said north of Highway 2, corn acres “drop off a little.”

“That is where you pick up the heavy canola acres. It is canola, wheat, and soybeans up here,” he said.

Berg said WestBred is targeting certain spring wheat hybrids to North Dakota, while winter wheat and other spring wheat varieties are being targeted to Montana.

“The markets have been very good for wheat. Wheat is staying up there, so that is nice to see,” he said.

WestBred will have between 60-90 strip trial plots on many farmers’ fields in North Dakota, and more across Montana.

Berg has been helping with the WestBred plots, and was in Glasgow, Mont., on April 8, where he saw that producers were also just getting going with seeding.

“We are conducting a study of the hybrid WB9590 under irrigation, and that’s why I am in Glasgow today,” he said.

WB9590 is targeted to irrigated environments in western North Dakota/eastern Montana.

Berg said many seed companies in western North Dakota now carry WestBred varieties.

“There is getting to be more demand for WestBred varieties in western North Dakota,” Berg said. “Our variety, WB9606, is going to be our western North Dakota variety. It is meant for drier climates and sandier soils.”

WB9606 will be a “little bit” of a taller hybrid with good protein and test weight.

“It is one of our best varieties for those very dryland acres because it has drought tolerance,” he said.

The other hybrid WestBred has planned for the western region is WB9719.

“I would like to see that used on a little more of a moisture situation. In the right environment, if we get rain, it will be a high-yielder,” Berg said.

Both varieties have moderate disease packages, and all the ratings are “middle-of-the-road” for stripe rust, head scab, and other diseases.

Berg said seed companies in western North Dakota will be having their own field strip plot days with WestBred varieties as the season goes on.

“We work with our retailers that sell WestBred varieties, and we distribute seed to them, and the retailer will give farmers who want to do a strip trial on their farm,” he said. “So any farmer who would like to do a WestBred hybrid strip trial on his field would get the seed from that retailer.”

He pointed out that farmers use their own equipment to plant the strip trial in their field, with WestBred assistance.

“Farmers will manage the WestBred hybrid plot the same way they manage the rest of their wheat fields. This is the way WestBred has always done it – basically farm-scale, whole field strip trials.”

Retailers can bring in their customers/farmers for plot days to show them the strip trials.

“They will also invite company reps to come in and talk about the hybrids,” he concluded.

