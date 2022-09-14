Small changes can lead to big soil health results

GIBBON, Minn. – Some folks may hear the word “soil” and the first thing that comes to mind is dirt. However, as farmers know firsthand, it’s so much more than just dirt. It’s full of life and activity.
Nathan Firle, western regional agronomy manager with Beck’s Hybrids, spoke about soil during a beautiful day in Gibbon, Minn., on Aug. 17 – the site of Beck’s Hybrids Minnesota Field Show. He said his presentation took a big subject like soil and tried to break it into simpler pieces.
He started by defining the word “soil.”
“Soil is defined as the minerals within that soil – air, water, and the organisms that all work together to support life,” he said. “It’s not just dirt, it’s not a particle that you have stuck to your shoe – it’s an entire system that helps sustain life on Earth. There’s no life at all without soil.
“I love talking about soil, what makes up those soil components, and what are things we’ve learned through practical farm research that farmers can implement quickly to achieve healthier soils,” Firle added.
Soil health has been a buzzword in agriculture recently, and Firle says there’s no doubt in his mind that “soil” and “soil health” can be intimidating subjects for farmers.
“They hear the term ‘soil health’ and may think keeping their soil healthy means changing everything they’re currently doing,” Firle said. “They may think to themselves, ‘I can no longer do tillage,’ or ‘I have to incorporate cover crops,’ and make a lot of big financial changes, and it scares them off the idea.”
Firle says, the reality is it only takes small changes on each operation to build up soil health. For example, he says a farmer can build soil health even if he’s using a V-Ripper. You just have to manage the pass a little differently. Farmers can also build soil health with cover crops if they know when to plant them, how to manage them, and when to terminate the crop.
“It can be something simple like looking at tire pressure and the impact when that implement travels across the soil,” he said. “If we compact the soil, we can eliminate the air, which is part of the soil. Eliminating air then eliminates biological activity and microorganisms creating the cycles within the soil.”
Simply putting 18-20 pounds instead of 25-28 reduces the footprint, spreads the load out, and reduces soil compaction.
People are also reading…
“Little decisions like that can add up to profitability for farmers,” he said.
If the soil can’t function properly as crops try to grow, that puts a damper on the next harvest. And it’s not just tire pressure. A spiked closing wheel on a planter will crumble the sidewall and create more balanced soil around the seed as opposed to a solid rubber OEM.
“We’ve been studying closing wheels for seven years,” Firle said. “That’s a change you can make on your farm that’ll improve the health of that soil around each seed. Again, it doesn’t require a lot of huge changes to make an impact.”
Another example is working the soil in a dry year, which a lot of rural America is experiencing. If it’s a dry year and farmers don’t need to run the discs on their V-Rippers, simply lift them up. Firle said that just because farmers are on that piece of equipment, it doesn’t mean they have to use them.
“So, you lift them up, and now you’re fracturing and creating a good soil environment for next year’s crop,” he said. “If you’re already doing things like this, you are improving your soil health every year.”
Firle has seen firsthand the difference it makes on a farm when the producers spend time improving soil health. It’s not only good for the bottom line, but the improvements in the soil and the environment are visible.
“Some of the things you can physically see when the soil is improving is when it pulls in water for use,” Firle said. “That means less surface runoff, and the plants have a chance to use the water.
“You also see it in fertilizer interaction with the plants,” he added. “We can see it moving into the plant, moving into the grain, then we harvest off the yields, and leftover stover is broken down and creates better nutrient cycles.”
He calls fertilizer a “touchy subject” because there are regulations that say farmers can’t use so much fertilizer.
“The reality is we can if our soils can create the cycles that help hold it in place so the plant can use it,” he said. “If you don’t have good soil, all that fertilizer potentially can run off into the environment. Even before fertilizer prices took off this year, I couldn’t think of a single farmer among all the producers I’ve met who want to spend more money than they need to on fertilizer.”
Soil health is a buzzword, and Firle says continually hearing it gets intimidating and tiresome. However, he says farmers shouldn’t be intimidated.
“Don’t feel for one second that you have to change everything you’re doing,” he said enthusiastically. “Everything you hope to do on your operation starts with those small changes.”