Small grain harvest progress varied to end August

Small grain harvest progress varied across the state as the calendar turned to September, with some counties almost finished and others still in the early stages.

In Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota, Extension agent Brad Brummond said small grains in the county are around 20-25 percent harvested.

“It’s been pretty difficult this year,” he said. “We’ve been getting a lot of little showers that have shut us down, so we’re struggling to get the wheat off.”

As far as yields go, Brummond said he’s been hearing about 60-bushel wheat and even some fields that have reached up to 75 bushels per acre.

“That’s not bad at all, and I don’t think we’ve even gotten into the really good wheat yet,” he said.

As far as row crops in northeastern North Dakota, Brummond says the big wild card is whether or not they’re going to fully develop in time for harvest.

“We have some of the best row crops I’ve seen in a long while, but they’re late,” he said. “We need this frost to stay away toward the end of September.”

Brummond says the corn in Walsh County is really coming on strong, as are the soybeans, even though there has been some white mold issues in the beans.

“We have a little bit of disease in the corn, too, but all in all, this could be one of the biggest corn crops we’ve had in a very long while, as long as we get it to come through,” he said.

He also thinks the county’s sunflower crop this year in one of the best crops he’s ever seen in that part of the state.

“I attribute that to timely water and good management. It’s been a good year for sunflowers,” he said.

Ranchers in Walsh County have been busy trying to put up hay and Brummond says the pastures are hanging in there.

“We do have a significant amount of cattle in Walsh County. The hay crop has been tremendous and the pastures have really recovered from last year’s beating. Even my cattle guys have something to smile about right now,” he said.

Down in south central North Dakota, small grain harvest is just about wrapped up.

“I think most of the small grains are almost done,” said Crystal Schaunaman, McIntosh County Extension agent. “Yields have been in the 60s for wheat, so that’s good.”

While finishing up small grain harvest, Schaunaman says farmers in the county have been also getting ready for row crops and have been baling any straw that was left out during harvest.

“If anybody did a late-season alfalfa cutting, they’re wrapping that up, too,” she said.

Schaunaman says the row crops in the county are coming along nicely, even though some areas are dry.

“Some fields are starting to dry down depending on soil type and when they got planted,” she said. “I’ve seen some corn starting to dry down, but we’re still a month out or better for harvest, at least for corn. Soybeans are still pretty green, so I’m not sure when they’ll start drying down.”

Rainfall has been few and far between in the county.

“We got one shower recently, but it was pretty brief,” she said. “I don’t think it was really widespread. It’s definitely a little dry right now.”

Schaunaman says livestock are doing well in the area, but pastures are starting to dry up already.

“We’re short on water, and stock ponds are getting a little questionable because there hasn’t been a lot of rain,” she said. “Water supply is starting to be something to at least begin to check on, especially those shallow stock ponds or dugouts. We still have grass out there, but guys are starting to bring creep feed out to supplement a little bit because it’s a little dry.”

Out west in Dickinson, farmers and ranchers are also looking for some more moisture.

“We need moisture to continue with these pastures and get us through the rest of the growing season,” said Kurt Froelich, Stark-Billings County Extension agent.

Row crops in the county have been progressing well, but to get them to their fullest potential, moisture will be needed.

Small grain harvest in southwestern North Dakota is ongoing, says Froelich, and so far he hasn’t heard any reports of “outstanding” or “bin-busting” yields.

“What I’ve heard is more average yields – nothing people are getting real excited about,” he said. “Farmers are out there, but our small grain harvest is kind of dragging out because we have some small grains that are just now starting to turn color.”

While farmers that are out combining may not want the moisture at the moment, Froelich stressed how much it is needed.

“We’ve gone from what I would consider excellent moisture back to where if we don’t get any fall rains, we won’t have anything to start with next year,” he concluded.