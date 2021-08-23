Small grain, pulse harvest surging ahead throughout the state

Harvest in North Dakota is surging ahead as spring crops finish maturing and fall crops wait for timely rains.

Peas are three-fourths cut, ahead of the average, while lentils are nearly half finished. Spring wheat harvest is nearly half completed, well ahead of the average, and barley is 57 percent harvested, also ahead of the average.

Rainfall was been spotty over the first two weeks of August. In the eastern region of the state, a light rain fell from Aug. 8-11. In many western areas of the state, under a tenth of an inch of rain fell during that same time – or none at all.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the extreme drought category has widened in the state and all the state remains in some category of drought. Exceptional drought continues to be located mostly in the north central region.

Timely rains are needed for fall crops. Soybeans are currently trying to fill pods while other soybeans are at full seed.

Corn is mostly done silking and nearly half of the corn crop is in the dough stage.

According to NASS, percentages of crops in good-to-excellent condition include: sunflowers, 22 percent; soybeans, 14 percent; corn, 20 percent; spring wheat, 12 percent; canola, 19 percent; and malting barley, only 8 percent, which is unusual for the state.

Brian Zimprich, NDSU Extension agent in Ransom County, said his county has not received any rain so far through the first half of August.

With the dry conditions, producers in Ransom County have finished harvesting small grains.