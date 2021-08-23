Small grain, pulse harvest surging ahead throughout the state

Harvest in North Dakota is surging ahead as spring crops finish maturing and fall crops wait for timely rains.
Peas are three-fourths cut, ahead of the average, while lentils are nearly half finished. Spring wheat harvest is nearly half completed, well ahead of the average, and barley is 57 percent harvested, also ahead of the average.
Rainfall was been spotty over the first two weeks of August. In the eastern region of the state, a light rain fell from Aug. 8-11. In many western areas of the state, under a tenth of an inch of rain fell during that same time – or none at all.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the extreme drought category has widened in the state and all the state remains in some category of drought. Exceptional drought continues to be located mostly in the north central region.
Timely rains are needed for fall crops. Soybeans are currently trying to fill pods while other soybeans are at full seed.
Corn is mostly done silking and nearly half of the corn crop is in the dough stage.
According to NASS, percentages of crops in good-to-excellent condition include: sunflowers, 22 percent; soybeans, 14 percent; corn, 20 percent; spring wheat, 12 percent; canola, 19 percent; and malting barley, only 8 percent, which is unusual for the state.
Brian Zimprich, NDSU Extension agent in Ransom County, said his county has not received any rain so far through the first half of August.
With the dry conditions, producers in Ransom County have finished harvesting small grains.
The irrigated crops are doing “okay,” Zimprich said, but they’re taking a lot of water, while dryland crops are in tough shape.
“Irrigated producers are putting a lot of water on the corn crop, so it is still hanging on,” he said.
The corn is done filling cobs and is in the dough stage, while the dryland corn is drying down early.
“Corn is starting to dry down unless it is irrigated,” he said. “We are not expecting big yields from it.”
Soybean plants in Ransom County are turning color.
“A lot of the soybean plants are short, and there is not a lot of growth. If there are any pods, they are small,” he said.
Julianne Racine, NDSU Extension agent in LaMoure County, said her county has been fairly dry, receiving spotty rains early in the month, with some fields receiving up to 2 inches of rain.
“When we did get some rain, it was spotty. Some areas got a couple of inches and others less, but nothing since then,” she said.
Racine pointed out it seems as if there are several weather areas in her county this summer.
“There are three or four weather systems in the county with some receiving rain and some areas not receiving much,” she said.
She is seeing variation in the crops and within fields.
“The more dry we get, the more variation I see in the crops,” she said.
Some soybeans pods are aborting, but in other fields the soybeans look okay.
The corn is short in the western areas of the county, but there’s average height in the eastern side.
“In some eastern areas, the corn looks pretty nice,” she said.
Wheat (harvest) was “all over the map,” according to Racine.
“Some areas received average yields and other areas got only 10 bushels per acre, but the quality was good.”
Claire Keene has changed positions at NDSU and will be moving next month to Fargo from Williston. She was the Extension specialist in cropping systems at Williston Research Extension Center, but now she takes over for Joel Ransom, former NDSU Extension agronomist for 18 years, who retired in February. Her new title is NDSU Extension small grains and corn agronomist.
“I am excited about the position and I’ll have statewide responsibility rather than regional. But, I will continue to do presentations at grower meetings, field days, and I’ll address producer issues,” Keene said.
Small grains and pulse harvest are gearing up in the northwestern region of the state.
“Some people did start harvesting in earnest last week (second week of August) and a little bit the week before. Peas and lentils are coming off,” Keene said.
The area received light rain the second week of August, but for most in Williams County it has been extremely dry.
“For most of the county, it has been extremely dry over the past two weeks. Some places caught a quarter inch or half inch, but most areas in the county got less than a tenth of an inch with the showers last weekend,” she said on Aug. 16.
In northern McKenzie County, producers have been finding single-digit bushels for wheat with the drought, she said. In northern Williams County, yields have been better.
“They are seeing about 30 bushels per acre, and with how bad the drought is, they will take that,” she said.
Soybean harvest won’t start for a few weeks in the northwest.
“Soybeans are putting on pods and could use timely rains to fill more pods. There are places where there are small seeds or only a few seeds in those pods,” Keene said. “There are a lot of sad soybeans up here, and some that look surprisingly okay. I am not saying they look good, but they look okay, which is surprising considering how little rain we have had. That may have more to do with the soil itself than any rain.”
Across the state, grasshopper infestations are being reported. According to NDSU, grasshoppers will continue feeding until fields are harvested or a hard frost occurs.
In canola fields, producers are spraying for diamondback moths, and soybean aphid numbers are increasing, but below the economic threshold.
According to Tim Petry, NDSU livestock marketing economist, there was a lot of corn in the state being turned into silage.
“I was just out to the western side and I saw a lot of corn going into silage,” he said on Aug. 9.
NDSU is reminding producers to watch for anthrax. With dry conditions this year, livestock will have to graze grass shorter to meet energy needs, and that increases the chances of animals being exposed to and ingesting soil-borne anthrax spores, and Kidder County reported the state’s first case of anthrax in August.
Pasture and range conditions rated 61 percent very poor, 26 percent poor, 11 percent fair, and 2 percent good.
Stock water supplies are rated 63 percent very short, 28 percent short, and 9 percent adequate.
For counties in the central to north central region of the state, producers are searching for hay and grass.
Oats are mature, ahead of the average, with 63 percent in poor-to-very poor condition.
Ryan Buetow, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at Dickinson Research Extension Center, said there is expected to be a shortage of oat seed and seed for other forage annual crops in 2022.
None of the state’s alfalfa is in excellent condition. Some 75 percent is in poor or very poor condition.
In Ransom County, Zimprich said some livestock producers are trying to wean early, and some are looking for additional hay or grass to purchase.
“Water holes are drying up and pastures are looking tough,” he said.
Zimprich has been out checking crops for nitrates for producers, along with checking water for solids and sulfates.
“I am doing a lot of testing of crops and water,” he said.