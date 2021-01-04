Smart Crop Farm uses data to manage growing decisions

CASSELTON, N.D. – Microsoft Technologies and Dakota Carrier Network (DCN) partnered with NDSU’s Ag Experiment Station’s Agronomy Seed Farm (ASF) to create a Smart Crop Farm.

Those involved in spearheading the project included: Taya Spelhaug, TechSpark manager at Microsoft; Seth Arndorfer, DCN CEO;John Nowatzki, NDSU Extension ag machine systems specialist; Brian Otteson, director of ASF; and Frank Casey, NDSU associate director of the North Dakota Ag Experiment Station.

The ASF plays an important role in the research and development of new and improved cultivars at NDSU, the commercialization of those new cultivars and the production of Foundation class seed for the seed industry.

“At ASF, we produce Foundation seed of public varieties of spring wheat, winter wheat, barley, oats and soybeans, and we are 100 percent self-supportive at the seed farm,” Otteson said.

To design the Smart Crop Farm, 125 acres east of the farm were set aside specifically for the farm.

The Smart Crop Farm utilizes some of the latest data-driven ag technologies – from soil technology to spraying technologies, variable rate and sensor development, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) with cameras, and higher resolution weather data – and plans to apply the data in real time to raise Foundation seed at ASF, according to Casey.

“The ASF Smart Crop Farm is an outdoor research laboratory that allows us the ability to test out these technologies and do data-intense types of activities to advance in this area of technology in agriculture,” Casey said.