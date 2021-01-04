Smart Crop Farm uses data to manage growing decisions

CASSELTON, N.D. – Microsoft Technologies and Dakota Carrier Network (DCN) partnered with NDSU’s Ag Experiment Station’s Agronomy Seed Farm (ASF) to create a Smart Crop Farm.
Those involved in spearheading the project included: Taya Spelhaug, TechSpark manager at Microsoft; Seth Arndorfer, DCN CEO;John Nowatzki, NDSU Extension ag machine systems specialist; Brian Otteson, director of ASF; and Frank Casey, NDSU associate director of the North Dakota Ag Experiment Station.
The ASF plays an important role in the research and development of new and improved cultivars at NDSU, the commercialization of those new cultivars and the production of Foundation class seed for the seed industry.
“At ASF, we produce Foundation seed of public varieties of spring wheat, winter wheat, barley, oats and soybeans, and we are 100 percent self-supportive at the seed farm,” Otteson said.
To design the Smart Crop Farm, 125 acres east of the farm were set aside specifically for the farm.
The Smart Crop Farm utilizes some of the latest data-driven ag technologies – from soil technology to spraying technologies, variable rate and sensor development, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) with cameras, and higher resolution weather data – and plans to apply the data in real time to raise Foundation seed at ASF, according to Casey.
“The ASF Smart Crop Farm is an outdoor research laboratory that allows us the ability to test out these technologies and do data-intense types of activities to advance in this area of technology in agriculture,” Casey said.
Using ag technologies for growing seed
In growing the highest-quality product possible, Otteson said these data-driven newer ag technologies could help with the management of growing Foundation seed.
“For the seed farm, we’ll be able to manage the fields better with data from UAS and satellite imagery, and from multiple sensors, to make more informed decisions with our seed production in order to produce a better, high-quality product,” Otteson said.
During the summer of 2020, DCN installed fiber optics to provide seamless access to 1 GB Wi-Fi from ASF direct to NDSU’s main campus in Fargo.
“Researchers working here can now upload their data and other information directly to the NDSU main campus,” Otteson said.
The high speed assists with transferring large amounts of data, such as the massive imagery data from UAS, in a short amount of time.
FarmBeats enables data-driven farming
Microsoft provided NDSU with 15 FarmBeats kits, four UAS, and financial support for 10 internships to support the university’s precision agriculture programs.
The FarmBeats kits were installed at the Smart Crop Farm to add another layer of information to enable the data-driven farming demonstration.
Each kit contains sensors that monitor soil moisture and temperature, air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, rainfall and carbon dioxide emissions.
Nowatzki put the kits together as an Extension demonstration project.
“FarmBeats kits measure factors like rainfall, soil moisture and temperature, which affect crop production. With the data, you can make a prediction of where the crop will be as it is growing,” Nowatzki said. “We are collecting data now every six hours at five locations on the 125-acre Smart Crop Farm.”
Rural areas often have difficulty receiving high-speed internet or even cellular phone connections.
One of the goals of the Smart Crop Farm is to have the data available to farmers/seedgrowers operating in rural areas.
In order to do that, Nowatzki set up the FarmBeats to transmit data via Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN), a license-free radio frequency signal. LoRaWAN technology uses a long-range and lower-power wireless network to communicate between gateway antennas and remote sensors.
“We have sensors in the fields with batteries in them, so we can send data out on a regular basis to the cloud,” he said. “Part of our goal is to make that data usable for the farmer/seed grower.” In this demonstration project, the data is transferred to Azure, a Microsoft cloud platform. Microsoft is supporting the cost of Azure with an “AI for Earth” grant to NDSU.
Smart Crop Farm data collection
Otteson said they began the Smart Crop Farm project by collecting data in 2017, setting up sensors, and mapping the fields.
For equipment, NDSU already has a special lease program with Case IH. Farm managers are able to use the most recent versions of ag machines outfitted with the latest ag technologies for farming operations for a year.
“For our work at the farm, we use full-sized farm equipment to carry out our farm operations. We have modified some of our equipment for easier clean out, because as a seed farm, we need to clean the equipment frequently,” Otteson said.
Last fall, they also installed tile drainage to improve the soil’s water management.
“Tile really helps us get into the fields sooner in the spring. We will also be able to plant the crops on a timelier basis and manage the water more effectively during the growing season,” he added.
Smart Crop Farm objectives
The objectives for the Smart Crop Farm include:
- The Smart Crop Farm will make use of cloud computing and storage for all digital crop data.
Nowatzki said a major goal on the Smart Crop Farm is not only collecting data, but also making it useful in real time.
In general, Nowatzki pointed out it can be difficult to have usable, real-time data, because each farm machine has a computer on board collecting data on its own – and currently isn’t being used in real time.
“That data is being stored in the farm tractor or other machine. Farmers are collecting all this data, but are having a difficult time using all the data,” he said.
The next step of the Smart Crop Farm will be to use wireless and cellular connections to transfer the data to the cloud, analyze the data, and be able to move it back to the field equipment so that it’s usable for crop management without direct intervention by the farmer.
“An example of how this might work is when we are applying fertilizer. If we run across an area that is saline, that data would automatically be sent to the (machine’s) computer and automatically change the equipment to stop the applicator from putting on the fertilizer in real time as the machine is running across the field,” Nowatzki said. “That would save on input costs.”
Another use of data could be with tillage.
Tillage is often used in eastern North Dakota and it might need to be deeper in some areas and shallower in other areas.
“We would like to be able to deliver real value about soil compaction, including identifying different types of soil in real time as we go across the field,” he added.
- Crop data would be used in planting, such as with planting rate and depth control, as well as variable application of hybrids, allowing a farmer to plant different corn and soybean hybrids within the same field. The data would also be used when zone mapping to control applications.
Nowatzki said when he talks with farmers in his Extension role, he finds some don’t have the time or computer skills to use all the data available from their farm machines
“We’d like to automate all the data,” Nowatzki said. The data would be sent in real time, automatically, without the farmer having to input it.
- Data could be used with in-season crop management – remote monitoring technologies to identify specific crop pests, satellite imagery and UAS imagery, in-field monitoring technologies to discern crop development, and robotic pest management technologies.
“We can predict scab in wheat and identify other pests with in-season crop management,” Otteson said. “There are many sensors we can use. Weed management is also very important for our seed farm.”
- Data could be used with harvest management – yield, moisture and quality monitoring and site-specific yield maps.
- Data could be used with post-harvest management – product field-to-table monitoring (traceability for food-grade product) and moisture, temperature and insect monitoring (grain bin sensor monitoring).
There are several post-harvest applications with the new ag technologies that would be useful on the Smart Crop Farm.
“We can manage the temperature in our bins with sensors to ensure the seed is being stored properly,” Otteson said. “We do have some temperature sensors in our bins, but I will be incorporating more of these newer sensors that connect to the internet. We can check the temperature in real time on our phones or laptops, for example.”
Smart Crop Farm as research lab
Part of the continued goal for the farm is to research newer ag technologies – evaluating which ones would be useful for the best management practices in Foundation seed production.
These new ag technologies have mushroomed over the past few years.
“Over the last decade and a half, farmers have been able to collect yield data using GEO referencing to build maps,” Casey said. “However, there are other technologies now – spray technology, variable rate and sensor development, drones with cameras, or higher resolution weather data – and other new technologies being developed for agriculture production.”
These newer technologies are no longer just being researched – they have moved to the application phase – and the Smart Crop Farm wants to utilize appropriate technologies for seed production.
Casey said one major challenge would be managing all the data that will be collected on the Smart Crop Farm.
“If we have a certain research question that is more data-intense, how do we deal with that data?” Casey questioned. “That tends to be a huge challenge that we need to overcome as we move into this new realm of ag technology and implementing it in rural areas, along with network access, data access and transfer and data transmission.”
ASF works for Certified seed growers
Otteson pointed out ASF works for the seed growers in the state.
“Our objective at ASF is to produce an adequate supply of high-quality Foundation seed for the seed producers of North Dakota. We work for the seed producers, and we won’t put out a product that isn’t high quality,” Otteson said.
He explained that what they do at ASF is like a typical farming operation – only specialized.
“What we do here is seed production, but it is a lot like a farming job also – just more specialized in terms of growing and maintaining pure Foundation seed. Producing it, we need to be careful to maintain purity of the seed lots. Whenever you can manage that through technology, it’s a bonus,” he said.
In the future, Otteson said there could be many kinds of ag technologies possible that could help seed and crop production.
“New ag technologies are coming out all the time. Incorporating robots that could go out and remove resistant weeds or autonomous tractors that plant the seed could be a part of the Smart Crop Farm of the future,” he added.
Otteson plans to share the technologies, including data management, with farmers at upcoming field days.
“Within the next few years, we will be presenting some of this data and work we are doing with the Smart Crop Farm,” Otteson said.