Soil testing can improve your bottom line for 2022

As snow begins melting in pockets around the farm, producers are thinking about spring and planning for soil testing ahead of planting.

“The best thing for soil management is soil testing. Soil testing tells you what is there – it is going to pay for itself, and at the end of the day, it is going to improve your bottom line,” said Chris Augustin, soil scientist and director of NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC).

As ag economists and agronomists have reminded producers, this is an important year for soil testing to help reduce the costs of inputs and product unavailability.

“Applying fertilizer without a soil test is at best a guess. You can under apply and lose money or over apply and lose money and cause environmental impacts as well, such as algae blooms,” Augustin said.

When it comes to soil testing, it can vary from crop to crop.

For the majority of the crops in North Dakota, Augustin said he would want a 0-6-inch soil sample with results that provided the soil pH, nitrogen (N), phosphorus, potassium (K), and depending on the crop, micronutrients.

“If we are planting corn or flax, we may want to look at zinc, and occasionally, there are other micronutrient concerns, such as sulfate,” he said, adding that there is not a reliable sulfate test that would indicate a deficiency or not. “If you see sulfate deficiencies, make note of it and go back and apply it manually.”

Augustin said he would also want a 6–24-inch soil sample where “we are just looking at N for the most part.”