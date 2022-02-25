Soil testing can improve your bottom line for 2022

As snow begins melting in pockets around the farm, producers are thinking about spring and planning for soil testing ahead of planting.
“The best thing for soil management is soil testing. Soil testing tells you what is there – it is going to pay for itself, and at the end of the day, it is going to improve your bottom line,” said Chris Augustin, soil scientist and director of NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC).
As ag economists and agronomists have reminded producers, this is an important year for soil testing to help reduce the costs of inputs and product unavailability.
“Applying fertilizer without a soil test is at best a guess. You can under apply and lose money or over apply and lose money and cause environmental impacts as well, such as algae blooms,” Augustin said.
When it comes to soil testing, it can vary from crop to crop.
For the majority of the crops in North Dakota, Augustin said he would want a 0-6-inch soil sample with results that provided the soil pH, nitrogen (N), phosphorus, potassium (K), and depending on the crop, micronutrients.
“If we are planting corn or flax, we may want to look at zinc, and occasionally, there are other micronutrient concerns, such as sulfate,” he said, adding that there is not a reliable sulfate test that would indicate a deficiency or not. “If you see sulfate deficiencies, make note of it and go back and apply it manually.”
Augustin said he would also want a 6–24-inch soil sample where “we are just looking at N for the most part.”
For those having soil health problems, such as salinity or sodium, farmers may want to find out the sodium absorption ratio, as well as the electroconductivity (EC) in the soil.
With alfalfa, and other crops, farmers need to ensure their soil test includes the top six inches of soil.
“With alfalfa, we’re really concerned about that top six inches and we’re testing for phosphorus, potassium, pH and EC – those are the only things you really need to worry about,” Augustin said.
What strategies are out there for collecting soil samples? The types are composite soil sampling, sub-field sampling, grid sampling and zone sampling tests.
A composite soil sample is the most common strategy, as it is inexpensive and works well on level ground.
Soil scientists have compiled data showing that at least 20 samples are needed for an accurate reading.
“It doesn’t matter if we are talking 10 acres in size or a quarter section in size, when you take 20 samples, mix it all together, and send it off to the soil lab for analysis, they will use a small portion of the soil in those samples,” he said.
With 20 samples of composite sampling, producers can rely on results that range within 15 percent of the average nutrient content of the field 80 percent of the time.
“With 40 samples, the accuracy is improved, so we are within that 80 percent mean more often, but we’re doubling the amount of work for a slight improvement,” he said.
To improve accuracy, producers could break their acreage up into two, called sub-field sampling, which has a better sample representation. It is also inexpensive.
In grid sampling, producers make smaller grids within a larger grid.
If it is a new field and a farmer needs to get some soil sampling before seeding, grid sampling is the easiest and quickest way to go.
For example, a farmer might break up his fields into nine grids, and each grid would be broken up into smaller grids.
“It is kind of like playing Sudoku – where you take one sample versus the other,” he said.
The producer would collect samples in the sub-grids, which somewhat improves the accuracy.
“I would only recommend grid sampling in North Dakota when I am a new manager of a field. If I have a couple of years of field data, and aerial photos or satellite images, and I can build a lot of layers, I want to go to zone-based sampling,” Augustin explained. “At the end of the day, it is cheaper and more effective than grid sampling.”
Augustin pointed to some soil testing work conducted by Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil specialist, in Valley City, where there is hilly topography. Franzen collected eight samples per zone on quarter-acre grids, which was very intensive work.
“In order to sample that field of quarter-acre grids, that soil sampling bill would come back at $4,000,” he said. “That is being a little too intense with your soil sampling, while the cheaper soil sampling can be just as good, too.”
But when a producer uses zones with data behind it, he can build “a really similar picture to this very intensive soil sampling grid method,” he said.
For that reason, Augustin recommends topography-based zone sampling.
“It doesn’t quite show all the detail, but this is a $150 soil sampling bill versus the $4,000 bill, and that’s why we recommend zone-based sampling,” he added.
Zone-based sampling can be conducted using 6-8 samples per zone, rather than the 20 per field required by composite sampling.
“Shake it up good before sending it in,” he said.
Recommendations for nutrients in the soil
Salinity has adverse impacts to yield on alfalfa, but it is not as bad as the impacts with the older varieties of alfalfa.
“We have saline-tolerant alfalfas – they are much better than the old alfalfas – but I don’t think ‘tolerant’ is the right word. They do better, but don’t think you can go plant salt-tolerant alfalfa in something that looks like a white sheet of paper,” Augustin said.
When the EC comes back at 6 or greater, farmers will have less options.
“My experience working with EC in saline areas, once that EC gets above 6, then you are better off planting salt-tolerant grass, rather than alfalfa,” he said.
When the EC of an area increases from 0 to 3, the yield is 70 percent of what that field would typically yield.
“If you get 10 tons of alfalfa every year, you are probably going to get seven tons,” Augustin said.
In addition to salinity, soil pH can influence alfalfa by affecting establishment and growth. It also reduces N fixation.
“Nitrogen deficiency may be more prevalent when planting alfalfa in soils with a pH of 5 or less,” he said. “The bacteria responsible for nitrogen fixation doesn’t thrive as well in an acid environment.”
N credit does not show up on a soil test. Instead, the test is for soil nitrate, which is what a plant takes up, and what is available to that plant.
“For soils that have organic matter greater than 6 percent, we recommend a 50-pound N credit,” he said.
Augustin pointed out that one of the misconceptions about legumes is that the plant – as it decomposes after it is dead – is providing the N that we see on these N credits.
“That is not true. When we have post legumes, there is less residue on the field, so the soils are a little bit blacker. Soybeans may harvest earlier than corn, and it creates an environment that facilitates N mineralization,” he said.
For legumes, NDSU recommends a 40-pound N credit, even in dry years.
Alfalfa is slightly different, however, and the N credit is based on alfalfa establishment. If there is a good mature establishment of alfalfa that is five or more plants per square foot, and after it is dead the farmer plants wheat in that field, NDSU would recommend a 150-pound N credit. When there are two plants per square foot, NDSU recommends a 50-pound N credit.
“You may not have to put any N down, but you probably will have to put K and phosphorus down, because alfalfa uses a lot of those nutrients,” Augustin said.
Phosphorus management
The biggest thing with phosphorus management is the Olsen test.
“We recommend the Olsen test. Sometimes we see a Bray test, which was developed about 20 years before the Olsen test, and it works well with acid soils,” he said.
However, the Olsen test works with different soil types, whether the soil is acidy or alkaline.
“It really comes down to calcium in the soil, and not the pH that influences it,” he said.
Augustin pointed to some testing done by Agvise Labs, seeing the relationships between the Olsen and the Bray phosphorus methods. With a majority of samples that have a soil pH greater than 7.5, the Bray test failed.
However, when the soil pH was under 6.5, the Bray test and the Olsen tests performed similarly. As the soil acidity increases, it is still a good relationship.
“Our recommendations now include the Olsen test, because it has been proven to be effective across the whole test,” he said.
When the Olsen test comes back, producers can use those numbers to manage phosphorus in their fields.
“If you have less than 3 parts per million (ppm), you need to apply a lot of P2O5. If you are using an 11-52-0, that is probably about 230 pounds,” he said. “With a higher test, such as 11 ppm, we recommend 80 pounds of P2O5, which is probably 143 pounds of 11-52-0.”
Phosphorus, when applied according to the soil test, will help with keeping away crown root disease and its overwintering.
“We move a lot of residue with alfalfa and that can affect cell structure,” he said.
Potassium management
There are different potassium thresholds, depending on what area a farmer resides in the state. That is due to the different soil types, and in some areas, K may not be as available.
“Smectite and illite are two types of clays in North Dakota. Smectite can temporarily retain K, whereas illite doesn’t trap K as much,” Augustin said.
Augustin pointed to a map of the state with the smectite-to-illite ratio of the soil clay fraction of soil minerals. Dark gray areas demonstrate soils with ratios greater than 3.5, and the outside-the-gray areas have ratios less than 3.5.
Both areas had different thresholds, and that has resulted in new K guidelines from NDSU.
The equation for K for fertilizing after the first cutting is tons of alfalfa removed times 80 pounds of 0-0-60.
“For each ton that you bale, apply 80 pounds of 0-0-60,” he said.
Soil testing for alfalfa
When it comes to fertilizing for alfalfa, there are two things to keep in mind: are you establishing a new alfalfa crop or adding fertilizer after the first cutting?
“There are different recommendations for both, and this is why you want to do soil testing,” he said. If a farmer is putting fertilizer down after establishment, it is best to base it on crop removal, rather than a soil test.
In a dry year, nitrate poisoning can occur.
“Like any other crop in a dry year, we have to be cautions of nitrate poisoning with alfalfa,” Augustin said. “If we are putting N down with our alfalfa, it can accumulate nitrates.”
Generally, farmers don’t have to worry about it too much because the rhizobia fixes atmospheric N.
“The type of rhizobium applied to alfalfa is different than what is applied to soybeans or chickpeas. It is called Rhizobium meliloti, so make sure you apply the specific bacterial species,” he said.
With micronutrients, producers don’t need to really worry about it.
“Every now and then, we hear about some concerns with boron deficiencies, but we also need to be concerned about boron toxicity,” Augustin said, adding that the critical level for a boron soil test is 1 ppm. “Applying 1 pound per acre applied annually is plenty.”
For fertilizing after the first cutting, NDSU recommends applying 40-50 pounds per acre of P2O5, which is 77-96 pounds of 11-52-0 per acre.
Manure can be applied to alfalfa and Augustin took note of some manure mineralization rates. For total N, the mineralization of manure is 50 percent, while the mineralization of compost is 20 percent. For total P, manure is 80 percent, while compost is 30 percent. For total K, manure is 90 percent, while compost is 30 percent.
“It is important to soil test, but also to manure test so you don’t over apply or under apply,” he said.
Augustin concluded it was important to know where the soil tests were conducted.
“Just be aware of where the soil tests are coming from,” he said.
In summary, farmers should soil test and apply fertilizer based on their crop needs; apply nutrients based on establishment or after the first cutting; and don’t forget the N credit.
For NDSU’s revised alfalfa guidelines for K, as well as other crop fertility guidelines, see https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/crops/north-dakota-fertilizer-recommendation-tables-and-equations.