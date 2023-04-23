As spring wheat planting season approaches in southwestern North Dakota, third-generation farmer Chris Carlson has been slowly watching as the snow melts outside. Like other growers in the region, he is anxious to get out and start up the planter this spring.

“It’s going to be a while until we plant – there’s still a lot of snow,” said Chris, who farms in Mott, N.D. “But we’re ready to go – it has been a long winter.”

Chris is married to Kendra, and the farming couple has three kids – Connor, Colton, and Kalli. The kids enjoy spring planting, as well, with riding in the tractor at the top of the list.

Last year at this time, Chris had his spring wheat already seeded in March when two blizzards hit a week apart in April.

“I had almost all my wheat in and then the snowstorms came in April. Then we waited another month to get going again,” he said.

This year, the conditions may be much the same, but Chris already has winter wheat in the ground. He seeded WestBred’s Keldin variety of hard red winter wheat last fall. His rotation this spring will include WB9719 and WB9606 spring wheat, canola, sunflower and corn.

Wheat has always been the mainstay on the farm, which thrives in the drier, cooler region. In particular, winter wheat works well for the Carlsons because it is combined early, cutting down on labor and time.

“We’ve always grown wheat. That is just something out here that you have to have,” Chris said. “There is probably never going to be a year where you don’t have some type of rotation of wheat. It’s just impossible.”

Chris’ grandfather started the family farm in the 1920s, and his dad followed in his footsteps. Farming has always been in the family’s blood.

“My dad and my grandpa farmed, and I’ve been farming since 2009,” he said. “I just fell in love with it. I just like watching stuff grow and doing the work.”

Chris is also a certified seedgrower for Austin Kautzman, a Mott farmer and WestBred associate.

For the last couple of years, Chris has seen his wheat yields increase from good varieties and good farming.

“Chris is a really good farmer,” said Peter Comis, WestBred cereal expert, who was out at the Carlson farm in March.

In fact, over the last couple years, Chris has been a winner in the National Wheat Yield Contest (NWYC). In its seventh year, the NWYC is held each year by the National Wheat Foundation Board (NWFB), an organization incorporated in 1977, and dedicated to advancing wheat research, conservation, and finding new uses and markets for wheat.

“Chris Carlson has been a national winner for a couple of years. In 2021, he was second in percentage over county in spring wheat, and in 2022, he was fourth in percentage over county in winter wheat with a hard red winter,” said Anne Osborne, project manager of the NWFB who runs the NWYC.

The hard red spring wheat that Chris entered in 2021 was WestBred’s 9719 spring wheat.

Last year, Chris entered WestBred’s Keldin winter wheat when he was harvesting and saw his yields on the monitor in the combine cab climb. He had a high yield of 107.71 bushels per acre, which was fourth in percentage in the NWYC over the county average.

“That was one of the best yields I have ever had,” Chris said.

Recently, Chris was notified that his hard red winter wheat sample of Keldin from the 2022 NWYC earned second place in quality. A panel of industry experts evaluated the results and selected the quality award winners.

Quality is a category that export markets and other end-users look for, and it is not an easy category to be a winner in.

“My test weight on the Keldin was really good, 63.5 pounds, and the wheat had nice color – you could have sold it as spring wheat,” he said.

Osborne pointed out this was the first year that the industry-desired quality awards were given out. The 2022 winners were required to send in a 6-pound wheat sample, which was tested for baking and milling qualities.

“Quality is extremely important to wheat customers, both domestically and internationally, and Chris and other growers who excelled in the yield contest both in yield and quality have done all the right things that they can control – variety selection and management – to get the high yields and quality they achieved,” Osborne said.

Chris said he likes to grow WestBred varieties because they are dependable.

“WB9719 is just an all-around good wheat. You can just bank on it – good yield and good quality all the way around,” he said. “You can’t find any wheat with better test weight than 9719.”

The WestBred varieties Chris has grown have had good yields and good test weights on the farm, and test weight needs to be good because that is what makes the price at the elevator.

In addition, Chris knows the seed that he buys has been handled well with high germination so he will have a good stand.

“The WestBred seed guys that handle the seed do a germ test – they seed treat it right at their plant. They clean it and they are pretty picky people when it comes to what they’re going to give you for seed. They are not going to give you anything that isn’t good,” he said.

Chris has all his seed and other inputs ready to go for the spring. He is hoping his winter wheat made it through the rough winter, and he will find out soon with the forecast for sunnier, slightly warmer temperatures.

“It was really dry last fall (when he planted winter wheat), and then we got some late moisture. The weather warmed back up and then the wheat took off a little bit better, but it still has me a little bit nervous. But everybody tells me it’s going to be okay, so we’ll see,” he concluded.

Congratulations to Chris Carlson on his NWYC wheat quality award.