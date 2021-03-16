Soybean breeder: ‘We’re getting better and better at what we’re doing’

HUXLEY, IOWA – As a soybean breeder, Ben Stewart-Brown sometimes works with soybean varieties that have been around longer than he’s been out of graduate school.
Earning his Ph.D. in plant breeding, genetics, and genomics in 2018, Stewart-Brown breeds Asgrow late maturity group 2 soybeans for Bayer Crop Science.
The University of Georgia graduate is one of two breeders who work with group 2 soybeans, and as part of a team of 10-15 soybean breeders.
Seed companies and universities have made big advancements in genetic sequencing and genomics. Yet, it still takes 7-10 years to bring a soybean cultivar to commercialization.
“When a grower/customer sees the Asgrow bag of seed, that means the genetics in that bag are exclusive to Asgrow,” Stewart-Brown said. “It’s only there, in that particular brand, that you’ll find that unique combination of premier yield performance, as well as disease and pest resistance, and also the herbicide tolerance packages.”
He describes the process of getting a soybean line from the breeder to the grower’s planter as a “funnel” design.
The breeders start out with a large number of crosses, in which they are seeking to combine complementary lines based on yield performance, disease and pest resistance, as well as agronomics.
A large number of lines are initially tested at just a few locations that represent each maturity group. Over time, the breeders funnel down the material to just a few lines that have the potential to become commercial products.
Those lines are then tested across a much larger geography, he said. This allows breeders to gather data to determine what environments best suit each potential soybean variety.
A number of Bayer Crop Science teams help breeders through the varietal selection process.
For example, white mold is a big issue in eastern Minnesota, while iron deficiency chlorosis is a big issue in western Minnesota. The Bayer Crop Science Plant Health Division collects extensive data on biotic (living) and abiotic (nonliving) stressors to assist breeders in crop improvement.
The Plant Health Division also helps breeders characterize germ plasm for how it will respond to stressors under specific environmental conditions.
In addition to plant health, Bayer has an extensive testing organization that helps with planting, harvesting and germplasm characterization. Bayer Crop Science tests Asgrow soybeans all over the country to place the best products in specific regions.
“We do look at current farming practices and replicate them within our testing process,” he said, adding that breeders developed soybean lines for narrow-row farming, as well as various planting dates and growing conditions.
Good standability is something Stewart-Brown often thinks about.
“One of the consequences of height could be a lodging issue,” he said. “We’ve put forward a very concerted effort for not only high yielding, but also soybeans that stand well and don’t have lodging issues.”
There have been recent advancements that have helped soybean breeders, he added. Over the last five years, Asgrow has hired data scientists. An extensive amount of data has been collected in recent years, and date scientists can assist breeders in leveraging this data to make smarter decisions.
The company also uses unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to collect field data. Because a UAV can fly over a field much more quickly than a person can walk through it, a UAV can save time while reducing subjectivity that helps reduce error.
Specifically, UAV images are helpful with determining plot quality. Agronomic research scientists are able to see plots that may have experienced poor seed-to-soil contact due to planting or other environmental issues.
“Maybe there was an emergence problem and what the UAV can do is very quickly help us identify those poor plots, so they don’t get into the final data set that informs our advancement decisions,” he said.
Asgrow’s new 2021 products include XtendFlex soybeans, with tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate, and glufosinate. Using high yielding XtendFlex technology, growers have more flexibility in herbicide choices for weed control.
There are two things that make the XtendFlex soybeans stand out in addition to flexibility in available herbicide technologies – 1) Asgrow is using their very highest yielding and exclusive genetics in these lines; and 2) high quality testing has resulted in great varietal matchups for specific environments, soil types, timing of precipitation, pH, temperatures, topography and more.
“That allows us to have the best genetics for a broad spectrum of environments, but also for more individual environments,” he said. “It helps a grower find a tailored solution to get the most out of their land.”
He encourages growers to talk with their dealers to find tailored solutions to meet each grower’s needs.
In his three years with Bayer Crop Science, Stewart-Brown finds that he is excited every day to get to the seed lab.
“I know that I can have a real impact on a lot of people’s lives, not only to help grower customers make a living, but the crops we are breeding will eventually get back to the end users,” Stewart-Brown concluded.