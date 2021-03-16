Soybean breeder: ‘We’re getting better and better at what we’re doing’

HUXLEY, IOWA – As a soybean breeder, Ben Stewart-Brown sometimes works with soybean varieties that have been around longer than he’s been out of graduate school.

Earning his Ph.D. in plant breeding, genetics, and genomics in 2018, Stewart-Brown breeds Asgrow late maturity group 2 soybeans for Bayer Crop Science.

The University of Georgia graduate is one of two breeders who work with group 2 soybeans, and as part of a team of 10-15 soybean breeders.

Seed companies and universities have made big advancements in genetic sequencing and genomics. Yet, it still takes 7-10 years to bring a soybean cultivar to commercialization.

“When a grower/customer sees the Asgrow bag of seed, that means the genetics in that bag are exclusive to Asgrow,” Stewart-Brown said. “It’s only there, in that particular brand, that you’ll find that unique combination of premier yield performance, as well as disease and pest resistance, and also the herbicide tolerance packages.”

He describes the process of getting a soybean line from the breeder to the grower’s planter as a “funnel” design.

The breeders start out with a large number of crosses, in which they are seeking to combine complementary lines based on yield performance, disease and pest resistance, as well as agronomics.

A large number of lines are initially tested at just a few locations that represent each maturity group. Over time, the breeders funnel down the material to just a few lines that have the potential to become commercial products.