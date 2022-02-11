Soybean production – it starts with the seed

For soybean growers, a good growing season starts with the seed, and choosing the right varieties with the right traits are key for farmers as they face their own individual agronomic challenges.

Doug Little, soybean seed marketing manager for BASF, says that when it comes to selecting the right variety for your growing area, farmers need to understand the defensive characteristics of the variety.

“In the northern markets, iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) can be a concern, so look for soybean varieties that are more tolerant to IDC,” he explained. “Next, look for high-yielding varieties. Utilize local agronomic data from your ag retail seed dealer, your local Extension agent, or your local BASF seed representative. Determine your weed control needs and select a soybean seed trait package that can provide the best solution.”

As far as selecting the right traits, Little suggests farmers look at Xitavo soybean seed, which BASF is an exclusive distributor of.

“Xitavo is a brand from MS Technologies and includes the Enlist E3 trait,” he said. “This trait package gives you the flexibility to use multiple modes of action to tackle your toughest weeds and fight weed resistance. Products like Liberty, glyphosate, and 2,4-D-choline can be used over the top of the Xitavo soybean seed.”

Drought was a major challenge in 2021 for many farmers around the region, but Little says the best thing farmers can do it 2022 is to try and achieve the highest yield they can get from every acre.