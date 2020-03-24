SAN ANTONIO – Soybean growers have a lot of options, both when it comes to herbicide selection and trait options for herbicide resistance. Syngenta representatives at Commodity Classic, Feb. 27-29, went over some of their new products for 2020 to help soybean growers keep weeds out of their fields.
“In the past it’s always been you use Roundup Ready soybeans, right? Well, with weed resistance and glyphosate resistance, we have opportunities to deploy new technologies for growers to better manage weeds in their fields,” said Travis Kriegshauser, strategic soybean marketing manager for Syngenta.
NK soybeans
To help farmers have their best chance for maximum profit potential with weed management options in 2020, Syngenta is setting the standard for soybean trait choice through their newest NK soybean portfolio offerings.
In total, 68 new varieties are available for the 2020 season, including Enlist E3 soybeans, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and LibertyLink GT27, among others. The numerous options are empowering farmers with the industry's broadest choice of herbicide traits to manage tough-to-control weeds in their fields.
According to Kriegshauser, Enlist E3 soybeans are a unique product growers are really watching out for this year. Enlist E3 soybeans offer growers an advanced herbicide-tolerant trait technology with maximum flexibility and convenience, along with the ability to use three unique modes of action for exceptional weed control. Enlist E3 soybeans will confer tolerance to a new 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate in a three-gene stack, setting a new standard for weed control and yield performance in soybeans.
Features and benefits of Enlist E3 soybeans include:
• High-yielding, elite genetics for powerful performance
• Tolerance to a new 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate
• Exceptional weed control
• Very good emergence and standability
• Ease of use with maximum application flexibility
“It’s a really flexible technology,” Kriegshauser said. “You can tank mix it and there are less restrictions. You don’t have to be certified to spray the technology and the window for application is mostly unlimited compared to Dicamba where you have spray restriction dates and limitations like not being permitted to spray over 85 degrees.”
Saltro seed treatment
A new introduction for Syngenta in 2020 is Saltro seed treatment, which provides consistently superior SDS (sudden death syndrome) protection without the stress.
“Saltro is a fungicide that is the most active compound we’ve ever tested against SDS,” said Paul Oklesh, project lead for Syngenta Seedcare. “It has very similar activity to ILeVO against nematodes, and it has a very broad spectrum label along with it. What Saltro does is it helps protect soybean roots from root infection caused by SDS early in the season, which prolongs the canopy later in the season when SDS flares up.”
Oklesh says he’s seen a lot of excitement around Saltro.
“We’ve seen a lot of excitement from the field on it. Any time you bring new technology that’s better than what is out there, you’re going to have that excitement,” he said.
With Saltro, growers can expect the following:
• Statistically significant +3 bushels per acre yield improvement over the leading SDS competitors, under high SDS pressure
• Statistically significant +1.8 bushels per acre yield improvement over ILeVO under low SDS pressure
• More power to protect against SDS (Fusarium virguliforme)
• Robust activity against soybean cyst, root knot, reniform, lesion and lance nematodes
• Protection from SDS without signs of plant stress, including phytotoxicity, stunting, reduced plant stands, susceptibility to pests or weather, and reduced plant growth above and below ground