Study looks at adding P and K to increase soybean yields

About 20 percent of Minnesota’s harvested soybean acres are found in the northwest corner of the state.

Fortunately, high quality maturity group 0 soybeans are now available, and crop protection products have been developed for the region.

Soybean yields, however, remain relatively flat, averaging around 36 bushels per acre, according to USDA surveys.

Researchers like Dave Grafstrom, University of Minnesota agronomist, are conducting trials to see if they can unlock the keys to grow more soybeans per acre.

Grafstrom recently presented some of his research at the virtually-held Prairie Grains Conference. He’s studying the influence of phosphorus and potassium rates in a four-year spring wheat/soybean crop rotation.

A small plot study was conducted at the University of Minnesota Magnusson Research Farm near Roseau, Minn. On-farm trials were also conducted in northwest Minnesota and that data will be included in January crop meetings.

Grafstrom asked this question: Are P and K among the reasons why we are not seeing an increase in soybean yields?

He reasoned that high pH soils, which are generally cold in the spring, could reduce nutrient uptake.

He started his studies figuring a 50-bushel soybean crop will remove 40 pounds of P2O5 and 70 pounds of K2O; and an 80-bushel wheat crop will remove 50 pounds of P2O5 and 30 pounds of K20.

“If you just put on 7-30-30, you will not supply the needed P and K, so plants will have to ‘mine’ the soil to obtain P and K for high yield goals,” he said.