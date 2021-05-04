 Skip to main content
Sunflower markets continue to surge
Driftless Organics sunflower oil is cold-expeller-pressed allowing the nutrients and flavor to remain intact.

Sunflower prices continue to surge as the battle for 2021 acres continues. At the North Dakota crush plants, old crop NuSun added $1.15-$1.45 while high oleic prices increased 90 cents to $1.25 in the past week. New crop NuSun prices increased 75 cents to $1.15 with high oleic up 85 cents to $1.00 for the week. During the month of April, sunflower prices set new market highs each week and are trading at levels not seen since 2012. Since April 1, old crop NuSun prices have added $4.55-$5.00 while high oleic prices have increased $4.30-$4.60. In April new crop values increased as well with NuSun prices added $3.55-$5.15 while high oleic prices increasing by $3.90-$4.90. Something else to consider when looking at new crop prices are the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower.

