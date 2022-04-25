Survey investigates what happens to precision ag data

What do farmers and ranchers know about precision ag data and how it is being used and shared? Do they want their data shared to improve services for all farms, or do they want their data kept private?

NDSU researchers in the Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics are asking farmers and ranchers to fill out and return a survey about the use of precision ag data.

“We hope this research will help us understand farmer and rancher preferences associated with data use and management,” said Cheryl Wachenheim, NDSU Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics professor.

There are all kinds of data being collected on the farm. Crop data is used in planting, such as planting rate and depth control or used in zone mapping to control applications.

During crop management, in-field monitoring with such vehicles as unmanned aerial systems, collects data within thousands of images.

At harvest, data can be used to manage harvest, such as site-specific yield maps.

Farm machinery constantly collects data on all sorts of ag production, but who owns and controls that data?

Some companies may enter into a contract with producers about the use of their data.

“There are contractual obligations associated with the collection, analysis, use, sharing and disposition of data from precision ag,” Wachenheim said. “If the data states farmers have continual access, then they have continual access.”

Currently, there are ways to ensure farmers have control over their own data, but it could cost more money.

“There’s a contract where your data can be shared versus a contract that won’t share your data – but one that you pay more for,” she said.

In other words, a farmer could pay more for privacy.

In farming and ranching we are used to assets like tractors, other farm machinery, and land.

“Data is different because while you can assign rights to information, such as copyrights and patents, there is no appliable way to protect data other than a contract,” she said.

Can farmers retain data on their own land?

For example, a farmer rents out farmland for a five-year lease. After five years, the renter leaves. Does the farmer who owns the farmland have access to the data generated on the rented land?

Do farmers know what is in a contract with a company about using and keeping their data?

“Farmers can learn the details of these contracts and make informed decisions,” she said.

A contract should address:

Consent (rights of provider to data share)

Interoperability (format collected and stored; works across systems)

Mobility/portability and access to data by contract and by practice

Ability to discard data

Security assurances

Farmers and ranchers, as well as those who are involved in servicing the agricultural industry, are invited to participate in the survey.

Here are three of the questions on the survey:

Do you belong, or have you belonged in the past, to a data service network where the data from your farm operation is shared with other farmers (such as Farm Business Network, Farmobile)?

Have you received any incentives to provide your data to a service provider, data service network, or other party?

To the best of your understanding, do third parties (not authorized by you) have access to your data?

All the information provided by farmers is private. The answers will be used for research only.

The survey will include alternative data management contracts and will ask farmers to indicate their preferred option.

“This allows us to measure how farmers and ranchers prioritize characteristics of data contracts,” she said.

Farmers and ranchers can control access and prevent others from using their land, machinery and equipment, and other tangible assets, but what about their data?

The property rights of data are less clear, and there is no regulatory framework that clearly defines rights to production and farm data.

The data is of value to farmers and ranchers and those who help them make production decisions.

However, the data also is of value to a range of other entities, including other farms, cooperatives, and those supporting, servicing and investing in agriculture.

“We have learned a lot about how farmers and ranchers are using the tools of precision agriculture and we are now seeking their feedback about control of the data they generate,” Wachenheim said.

If there is no contract, once data from precision agricultural operations is released to a company, it is available for others to view and use.

“There has been little research conducted on issues concerning precision farming data in terms of farmer’s preferences about data control,” Wachenheim said. “The goal of this research is to understand the viewpoints of those involved in collecting and using the data.”

Consider taking the survey at tinyurl.com/NDSUPAFarm. For questions about the research survey, contact Wachenheim at 701-231-7452, or e-mail her at Cheryl.wachenheim@ndsu.edu.

