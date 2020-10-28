Syngenta announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the registration for Tavium® Plus VaporGrip®Technology herbicide in dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton. As the market’s first dicamba herbicide premix, Tavium contains built-in residual control to manage resistant weeds and maintain clean fields throughout the season. Tavium, a proprietary Syngenta premix, will be available for the 2021 growing season, subject to state approvals.
Tavium can be used preplant, at planting and early post-emergence on dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton. A combination of the contact control of dicamba and the residual control of S-metolachlor, Tavium offers growers a convenient premix to manage key ALS-, PPO- and glyphosate-resistant broadleaf and grass weeds.
“Following the unpredictable circumstances this year, growers will be closely looking at their dicamba herbicide options for 2021,” said Pete Eure, herbicide technical lead at Syngenta. “In its first full season in the field, Tavium delivered consistent weed control, crop safety and three weeks longer residual than dicamba alone across geographies in soybeans and cotton. It is the market’s first dicamba herbicide premix, and it remains a powerful and convenient choice for growers next year.”
Syngenta developed the Tavium formulation to target the toughest weeds growers face, including waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, horseweed (marestail), common and giant ragweed, kochia, morningglory, barnyardgrass, and foxtail. Through the combination of dicamba and S-metolachlor, Tavium manages more than 70 notorious grass and broadleaf weed species.
Tavium is a valuable tool for growers in the fight against resistant weeds, delivering exceptional performance by:
· Controlling weeds with residual activity, providing three weeks longer residual control than dicamba alone
· Combining the contact control of dicamba and the residual control of S-metolachlor in one convenient product, saving growers time and providing a positive ROI
· Acting in all tillage systems as a burndown, preemergence and early post-emergence herbicide across geographies
· Working with numerous approved tank-mix partners that can help extend the control growers achieve
· Delivering two effective sites of action to help delay the onset of herbicide resistance
· Providing the best chance of a one-pass post-emergence application in soybeans when used in an effective two-pass system, keeping rows clean until crop canopy
Tavium should be used as part of a two-pass program to preserve the efficacy of auxin technologies like dicamba. Syngenta recommends applying Tavium following a preemergence application ofBoundary® 6.5 EC, BroadAxe® XC or Prefix® herbicides in soybeans, or after Caparol® 4L herbicide in cotton. When used in a preemergence application, Tavium can be followed by Sequence®, Flexstar® GT 3.5 or Prefix herbicides in soybeans.
“When combined with diversified management and agronomic practices — such as starting clean and applying effective two-pass herbicide applications — this formulation can help reduce selection pressure on dicamba,” said Eure. “Tavium showed proven performance in the field this year, and both its application flexibility and convenience as a premix will make it a popular choice for growers in 2021.”
With the additional residual control and second layer of effectiveness against weeds, Tavium is another example of how Syngenta is accelerating innovation to address the increasing challenges for farmers and the environment, as well as the changing views of society. The company continues to invest in technologies that matter to bring about positive, lasting change for more sustainable agriculture.