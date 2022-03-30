Syngenta unveils new herbicide products for corn, soybean growers at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With weeds getting harder to control and resistance expanding, Syngenta unveiled two new tools to help growers manage weeds in their corn and soybean fields at Commodity Classic on March 10 – Tendovo soybean herbicide and Acuron corn herbicide.

Tendovo, Syngenta’s new pre-emergence soybean herbicide, received EPA registration in mid-February, and Pete Eure, technical product lead for Syngenta, said the company is very excited about the product.

“We’re really excited about Tendovo moving forward because it has that broad spectrum weed control that growers are looking for,” he said.

One of the biggest things growers will notice about Tendovo is that it stops early-season weeds but it doesn’t slow down soybean growth.

With three sites of action, Tendovo delivers control against more than 70 yield-robbing weeds, and regardless of the production system, soil type or geography, growers who adopt Tendovo can achieve not only early-season weed control and crop protection, but also high potential yield at harvest.

“We’ve seen a 4-5 bushel per acre advantage in field trials with Tendovo,” Eure said. “By controlling the tough weeds that compete with soybeans for sunlight, water and nutrients, Tendovo helps growers achieve superior potential yield and return on investment at harvest.”

During a total of 15 head-to-head replicated trials at five weeks after emergence, Tendovo was found to provide greater than 95 percent control of pigweeds and grass weeds versus competitive herbicides.