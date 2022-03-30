Syngenta unveils new herbicide products for corn, soybean growers at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With weeds getting harder to control and resistance expanding, Syngenta unveiled two new tools to help growers manage weeds in their corn and soybean fields at Commodity Classic on March 10 – Tendovo soybean herbicide and Acuron corn herbicide.
Tendovo, Syngenta’s new pre-emergence soybean herbicide, received EPA registration in mid-February, and Pete Eure, technical product lead for Syngenta, said the company is very excited about the product.
“We’re really excited about Tendovo moving forward because it has that broad spectrum weed control that growers are looking for,” he said.
One of the biggest things growers will notice about Tendovo is that it stops early-season weeds but it doesn’t slow down soybean growth.
With three sites of action, Tendovo delivers control against more than 70 yield-robbing weeds, and regardless of the production system, soil type or geography, growers who adopt Tendovo can achieve not only early-season weed control and crop protection, but also high potential yield at harvest.
“We’ve seen a 4-5 bushel per acre advantage in field trials with Tendovo,” Eure said. “By controlling the tough weeds that compete with soybeans for sunlight, water and nutrients, Tendovo helps growers achieve superior potential yield and return on investment at harvest.”
During a total of 15 head-to-head replicated trials at five weeks after emergence, Tendovo was found to provide greater than 95 percent control of pigweeds and grass weeds versus competitive herbicides.
“We’re seeing a lot more waterhemp and Palmer amaranth out there, and then there’s also weeds like ragweed, morning glory, velvetleaf and more, and we’re picking those up with this product,” Eure said.
“We’ve tested across the soybean growing areas of the U.S. – from North Dakota to Georgia – and we’ve seen it perform extremely well across different soil types, geographies, trait platforms and tillage systems. Whether it’s no-till or conventional till, Tendovo is a nice fit in those,” he concluded.
For corn growers, Acuron corn herbicide from Syngenta combines four active ingredients with three complementary modes of action for control of broadleaf and grass weeds in corn.
The active ingredients include: S-metolachlor, bicyclopyrone, mesotrione and atrazine.
“Acuron is an incredible pre-emergent herbicide for corn,” said Keith Burnell, agronomic service representative for Syngenta. “One of the things you’re going to notice about Acuron is the power it has for season-long control.”
Among the many product benefits, Acuron helps achieve yield potential by keeping fields clean; offers built-in resistance management with four active ingredients and three modes of action; includes bicyclopyrone for enhanced activity against lamb’s quarters and common ragweed; has excellent control over waterhemp; and offers flexible application timing from pre-emergence to the six-leaf stage of corn.
“Acuron is a really strong fit for farmers in the corn growing area. It’s something you can go with pre-plant all the way up to 28 days after planting. It’s a very powerful product,” Burnell concluded.