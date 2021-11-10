Taking whole systems approach to soils

MOORETON, N.D. – The whole systems approach, from weeds to insects to soils, is how Abbey Wick, NDSU Extension soil health specialist, likes to look at soil health.
Wick headed up a NDSU Crop and Soil Center Day in late August where NDSU research centers across the state tuned in to watch a live broadcast from the Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton during the morning before then holding their own soil health day on local issues during the afternoon.
NDSU Extension and research center staff from around the state were involved in the program, including soil science, plant science, entomology and grazing system specialists.
Wick explained the Soil Health and Agriculture Research Extension (SHARE) farm project in Mooreton, which began in 2013, is ending at NDSU.
The project was a field-scale soil health research project, bringing whole systems evaluation to soil health practices.
“We are honoring the end of the SHARE farm project here at Mooreton, and it has always been about whole system approaches,” Wick said, looking around her booth at the fields nearby. “This was one of the first fields I looked at to see if there were things we could do for soil health practices.”
After the SHARE farm was established, NDSU installed subsurface drainage on the northern half of the field.
In 2016, an NDAWN station was installed and no-till research began at the farm.
Cover crops, crop response to salinity, soil sampling projects and water management were some of the research projects over the years.
During the soil health day honoring the end of SHARE, booths were set at the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s site for soybean cyst nematode, entomology, weed science, soil health and farm safety – all geared to the entire state.
The SHARE farm program has been “incredibly valuable” to research at NDSU, with the university working with the state’s commodity groups, as well as cooperators/producers, Wick explained.
Scientists at the soil health day discussed the impacts of the drought in 2021 and gave pointers on soil health.
Andrew Friskop, NDSU plant pathologist, talked about cereal diseases in dry years, which are not as impactful as those diseases are in wetter years.
“When you have a dry year, diseases such as Fusarium head blight (FHB) are still there, but they may not be producing as many spores,” he said.
In 2017, using FHB as an example, the Hettinger area was dry and there were few concerns with little or no crop out there.
“The years 2018-19 were the worst scab years for that region,” he said.
While there may be little for diseases in a dry year, in some cases, the pathogens are still there and will come out strong in a wet year.
“We know pathogens are always there, but they use weather to produce as much as they can in the limited time they have,” Friskop explained.
Friskop also mentioned Goss’s Wilt, saying it is a bacterial disease of corn.
A corn hybrid selection is important to avoid the disease, as fields can be burned out with that disease.
“We need to use less susceptible hybrids,” he said.
A corn disease survey taken at the end of the summer showed 110 fields across North Dakota with 10 percent of Goss’s Wilt disease. In the last three years, the survey results were 50-60 percent.
“The reason for that is really not drought, but it’s the frequency of rainstorms that really drive that disease,” Friskop said.
Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland specialist, and director of Central Grasslands Research Extension Center, talked about incorporating cover crops into grazing systems.
“Incorporating cover crops into grazing is a return on that investment – that added forage saves you on winter feeding costs,” Sedivec said.
Cover crops add feed flexibility, as well as soil health benefits. If the crops are grazed, livestock add another biology to the soil for additional benefits.
With the drought stress, Sedivec said many producers don’t understand the toxicity that can happen with cover crop mixes.
“Especially with the brassicas, animals can be killed due to toxicity from plants. Testing all forages and water sources has been important in 2021, as both may be toxic to livestock,” he said.
Plants should be tested for nitrates and prussic acid before feeding them to livestock as hay or allowing them to graze it.
“It will save you dollars – and some animals on those pastures – if you do test. We need to test those brassicas because they are the favored part of the mix. The cows will seek out those brassicas first,” Sedivec said.
Nitrate levels will go down after time, and producers can wait awhile after a higher test for lower levels that are acceptable to graze.
“As plants mature, nitrates reduce,” he added.
Winter cereals can be planted in the fall for winter grazing.
“They keep living material on the soil in the winter, and they offer a great option for spring grazing in May,” Sedivec said.
Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist, said there are many insects that are worse in dry years, especially in a drought.
“We saw that this year statewide when we saw a lot of grasshoppers, and they were a real problem this year, particularly when they reached the adult stage,” she said. Grasshoppers are especially devastating because they can fly around and find greener crops.
“Once the small grain harvest came off, we saw them move into our soybeans, dry beans, and other crops,” she said.
One type of blister beetles feed on grasshoppers and when the grasshopper population is high, their numbers are high, as well.
Spider mites were common this year on soybeans and dry beans.
“They get going in late summer and we saw spider mites starting out in the edges of the field, and once we had hot, dry weather, they got into the whole field,” Knodel said.
There is a lot of natural control happening with insect pests. In wetter weather, fungal diseases are around and attack insects, but that was not there this year.
Knodel recommended scouting and checking crops often, at least weekly, for next year’s control of pests.
In addition, she says it is helpful to check the North Dakota Field Crop Insect Management Guide, which helps with insecticides and their usage rates.
With spider mites, the economic threshold is when the mites can be found in the middle canopy, and there is a little bit of yellowing on the lower canopy and stippling on the leaves.
Unfortunately, producers will have one less tool to fight some pests in 2022.
“The EPA announced it would stop the use of the broad spectrum pesticide chlorpyrifos (generic is Lorsban), which is used on several crops, including soybeans, field corn, alfalfa, sugarbeets, sunflower, wheat and dry edible beans,” Knodel said.
Other organaphosphates can still be used.
“This will affect the entire agriculture industry, and it is a huge loss because we have some pests that are difficult to control,” Knodel said. “We will have to figure out how to manage some pests without it.”
Knodel said the rule would be officially published on the register by early next year and it would affect producers starting with the 2022 crop season.
“We won’t have it anymore, like Cobalt Advance (a premix product). Lorsban and generics were always well used. We’ll have one less tool in our toolbox for managing pests like spider mites,” she said.
Other insects it controlled included alfalfa weevil, lygus bugs, corn rootworm adults, sugarbeet root maggot adults, army worms, cutworms, grasshoppers, sunflower head moth and wheat midge.
Knodel said to make sure to keep records of all applications used for three years.
The insecticide has been under review for a long time, with the EPA trying to find out if the residue was safe or not.
NDSU wrote a publication for producers on the pesticide loss and alternatives they could adopt.
“It is vital that farmers practice sound integrated pest management (IPM) principles regarding insecticide use, and to adopt non-chemical IPM strategies, such as crop rotation, host plant resistance, and conversation of biological control agents. Scouting fields regularly and using established economic thresholds is more important than ever now,” the publication advises.
To view the publication, see https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/crop-production/crop-pest-report/entomology/what-does-loss-chlorpyrifos-mean.