Taking whole systems approach to soils

MOORETON, N.D. – The whole systems approach, from weeds to insects to soils, is how Abbey Wick, NDSU Extension soil health specialist, likes to look at soil health.

Wick headed up a NDSU Crop and Soil Center Day in late August where NDSU research centers across the state tuned in to watch a live broadcast from the Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton during the morning before then holding their own soil health day on local issues during the afternoon.

NDSU Extension and research center staff from around the state were involved in the program, including soil science, plant science, entomology and grazing system specialists.

Wick explained the Soil Health and Agriculture Research Extension (SHARE) farm project in Mooreton, which began in 2013, is ending at NDSU.

The project was a field-scale soil health research project, bringing whole systems evaluation to soil health practices.

“We are honoring the end of the SHARE farm project here at Mooreton, and it has always been about whole system approaches,” Wick said, looking around her booth at the fields nearby. “This was one of the first fields I looked at to see if there were things we could do for soil health practices.”

After the SHARE farm was established, NDSU installed subsurface drainage on the northern half of the field.

In 2016, an NDAWN station was installed and no-till research began at the farm.

Cover crops, crop response to salinity, soil sampling projects and water management were some of the research projects over the years.