Temperatures cool slightly as harvest gets started

Winter wheat harvest is ramping up in the southwestern region of the state, while spring crops are turning golden, with many maturing quicker under the July heat. Spring wheat harvest has also begun in western regions.
Haying is winding down with most hay fields bringing in about 40 percent of normal.
Rain continues to be variable and light within counties with some regions receiving slight rain the last week of July and the first week of August.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the area of exceptional drought in the state shrunk from 12 percent to 8 percent to start the month, due to light rainfall falling in pockets.
The National Weather Service said this past July ranked in the top five of warmest Julys in recorded history for North Dakota.
But the high heat wave in the 90s tempered down into the 80s across the state as August began, with winds strong and skies gray from fires in the western part of the U.S.
Heidi Marxen, Hettinger County Extension agent, started her new position in May, taking over for Duane Marxen, who retired in the spring after a long service to southwestern producers.
“Combines have been out cutting winter wheat in the county, and the spring wheat is turning,” Marxen said. “I am hearing reports on the winter wheat coming in at 40-50 bushels per acre.”
Marxen said the area received slight rain the last week in July, which should help the sunflowers, soybeans, corn and canola.
“With the high heat recently, the crops are sitting idle, waiting on moisture. Some of the corn is starting to tassle, depending on variety,” she said. “Canola has finished flowering and looks good. We are doing better here compared to many parts of the state with our crops, due to better moisture,” she said.
In the southeastern region, Kyle Aasand, Cass County Extension agent, was out scouting fields on Aug. 2. The county had mostly received timely rains throughout the summer – up until the last two weeks of July.
“We have had no rain over the last two weeks, and some of the rain showers we got were variable, of course,” Aasand said. “We are getting dry and the plants I saw were pretty dry.”
In the soybean fields Aasand checked, pods were filling, but there will be less seeds per pod per plant if rain doesn’t arrive soon.
“We’ll have smaller seeds per pod if we don’t get rain, and moisture will be a big factor with yields,” he said.
In fact, in some of the bean fields he saw, the seeds were lower than normal, about 2-3 seeds per pod. Cass County usually gets 4-5 seeds per pod, so that is concerning.
The other problem with soybeans is it can affect N fixation if there is a lack of moisture and more high heat, among other factors.
Some of the grain corn looked “all right,” and the crop has moved past the tasseling stage.
“The corn is starting to fill seed. Some of it looks all right, and some of it is shorter than normal. If we don’t get rain, there will be less seed,” he said.
According to NASS, soybean condition was rated 30 percent poor, 38 percent fair, and 17 percent good-to-excellent. Soybeans are mostly blooming and more than half are setting pods.
Corn condition rated 31 percent poor, 38 percent fair, and 18 percent good. The crop is mostly silking, behind last year and near the average.
Sunflowers and potatoes are blooming, with flowers rated 25 percent good-to-excellent and potatoes at 16 percent good-to-excellent.
Travis Evenson, agronomist specialist at Wholesale Ag Products in Underwood, N.D., said this is the driest year he can remember while farming and during his 10 years with Wholesale Ag. He said harvest is starting in the central and western areas of the state.
“Wheat harvest has just started in the area (central region) and yields are pretty sparse. Later-season crops, like corn and soybeans, were hanging on, but with little to no moisture in the last several weeks, conditions have declined and many fields are past the point of recovery,” he said.
Evenson pointed out the high heat the last two weeks in July will affect crops, including later-fall crops.
“When we started in the spring, it was so dry that guys could not get their drill into the ground. Then they would wait for rain and you would get these little, short windows to plant in, so it has been a stressful year,” he said. “But people have good attitudes and are doing the best they can, and hoping the Good Lord gives us rain for next year.”
Evenson said he talks with old-timers who have told him stories about their bad years in past droughts.
“I hope this year is my one bad year. I hope I don’t see consecutive years like this one again,” he said. “There will be guys who were under the right thunderstorm that will get a crop, but hopefully we will have a 50 percent crop (of average) this year. Better areas will have a 30 bushel per acre crop.”
In the south central region, Tyler Kralicek, Burleigh County Extension agent based in Bismarck, said the corn crop is at different levels, but a lot of the corn is tasseling, depending on the variety.
“At least 60 percent of the corn is tasseled out and I have not seen any blooming in the soybeans yet,” Kraliek said. “Grasshoppers are really starting to make their presence felt and will probably increase their negative effects in the next couple of weeks. In general, things are looking really dry and the yield is going to be very low or non-existent.”
During the Wheat Quality Council’s spring wheat and durum tour, Michael Anderson, market analyst for U.S. Wheat Associates, said crop condition varied across the state during the last full week in July.
“The crop condition varied across North Dakota, across counties, and even across every 10 miles we traveled,” Anderson said. “We would see one nice looking field with wheat up to my waist and then we would see sparse fields with stalks below my knee.”
Pasture and range conditions rated 47 percent very poor, 32 percent poor, 18 percent fair, and 3 percent good. Stock water supplies are rated 55 percent very short, 34 percent short, and 11 percent adequate.
In Hettinger County, Marxen said she continues to test water for nitrates and total dissolved solids. That is true for Extension agents across the state.
“Most of the dugouts are good, but we have kept cattle out of some,” she said.
Hay and pastures are from 50-70 percent of normal condition throughout Hettinger County, she added.
Evenson, in the central region of the state, said going forward producers with grain corn and cattle will have decisions to make.
“They are deciding whether to cut the corn for hay or leave it standing. They could wait for crop insurance to zero it out, but by that time it can’t be used for good quality hay,” he said.
None of the state’s alfalfa is in excellent condition. Some 72 percent is in poor or very poor condition.