Temperatures cool slightly as harvest gets started

Winter wheat harvest is ramping up in the southwestern region of the state, while spring crops are turning golden, with many maturing quicker under the July heat. Spring wheat harvest has also begun in western regions.

Haying is winding down with most hay fields bringing in about 40 percent of normal.

Rain continues to be variable and light within counties with some regions receiving slight rain the last week of July and the first week of August.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the area of exceptional drought in the state shrunk from 12 percent to 8 percent to start the month, due to light rainfall falling in pockets.

The National Weather Service said this past July ranked in the top five of warmest Julys in recorded history for North Dakota.

But the high heat wave in the 90s tempered down into the 80s across the state as August began, with winds strong and skies gray from fires in the western part of the U.S.

Heidi Marxen, Hettinger County Extension agent, started her new position in May, taking over for Duane Marxen, who retired in the spring after a long service to southwestern producers.

“Combines have been out cutting winter wheat in the county, and the spring wheat is turning,” Marxen said. “I am hearing reports on the winter wheat coming in at 40-50 bushels per acre.”

Marxen said the area received slight rain the last week in July, which should help the sunflowers, soybeans, corn and canola.

“With the high heat recently, the crops are sitting idle, waiting on moisture. Some of the corn is starting to tassle, depending on variety,” she said. “Canola has finished flowering and looks good. We are doing better here compared to many parts of the state with our crops, due to better moisture,” she said.