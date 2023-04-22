According to Janet Knodel, NDSU professor and Extension entomologist, “The Handy Bt Table” from Michigan State University and Texas A&M University can help farmers make decisions regarding corn fields infested with corn rootworm and European corn borer.

There are two species of corn rootworms in North Dakota, the western corn rootworm, which has stripes on its wings, and the green-colored northern corn rootworm, which is the most common species in the state.

“Corn rootworm damage is caused by the larval stage, which feeds on the brace roots supporting the corn plant, and when the roots are weakened from the corn rootworm feeding, they can cause severe lodging and yield loss,” Knodel said.

The corn borer larvae damages corn plants by causing shot-hole feeding injury on the leaves during the whorl stage. Older larvae eventually tunnel into the tassels and ear shanks holding the corn ear, and feed directly on the ear kernels.

“This can interfere with the development of the corn ear and can result in lower yield, stalk lodging, and ear dropping from larvae tunneling in shanks. It causes direct damage to the corn ears,” she said.

Crop rotation is one of the easiest problem-solving decisions producers can make to control corn rootworm.

“Rotation, where you grow corn and rotate with soybeans or wheat, is one of the easiest things you can do to reduce corn rootworm populations and damage to corn,” Knodel said.

Corn borers can fly because they are a moth in the adult stage, so the pest can usually find the corn fields wherever they are planted, but according to Knodel, “We really haven’t seen high numbers of corn borers except in non-Bt, continuous corn fields.”

For growers who use continuous corn, Knodel recommends they use a SmartStax with multiple Bt proteins, which can combat multiple insect pests.

A great way to make sure about what kind of traits a producer has is to download “The Handy Bt Trait Table” from https://www.texasinsects.org/uploads/4/9/3/0/49304017/bttraittable_march_2023.pdf.

The table has information on several different insect pests, as well as the herbicides. The SmartStax are listed with their Bt proteins, and all the different insects controlled. In addition, there is also the herbicide traits, the non-Bt refuge percent, and which insect pests have developed resistance to the Bt packages.

“Using your SmartStax would control most of the insect pests that we have here in North Dakota – the European corn borer and corn rootworm,” Knodel said.

Knodel pointed out we are continuing to see corn rootworm resistance to some of the Bt traits.

Most of it is in the major corn producing states, but there’s always a potential risk that corn rootworms or another insect pests can migrate into North Dakota with the Bt resistance and start causing new problems here.

“That’s why we recommend rotating your modes of action and the Bt proteins or traits are included in that,” she said.

“NDSU Extension Entomology conducts pheromone trap surveys for the European corn borer using a homemade Hartstack wire trap for monitoring flights of the corn borer moth.

A YouTube video on how to monitor for corn borers using pheromone traps is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeoiJiEA-wI.

“NDSU Extension also monitors the corn rootworm using a yellow Pherocon AM sticky trap for four weeks during early August (before, during, and after corn pollination),” she said.

Based on the counts of adult corn rootworm beetles on the trap, producers can use this as an indicator for whether or not they need to employ some sort of management for corn rootworms next year to protect their corn crop.

The current economic threshold is more than 2 beetles per trap per day (either species or combination).

“In 2022, 96 percent of trapped beetles were northern corn rootworms and 4 percent were western corn rootworm and they present at low levels,” Knodel said.

All the information is posted weekly on the NDSU Extension IPM website – https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/crop-production/diseases-insects-and-weeds/integrated-pest-management/corn-insect.

“You can see weekly trapping results for both corn rootworm and European corn borer,” she said. “Overall, the numbers of corn rootworm beetles and European corn borer moths captured have been quite low and non-economic over the last couple years. This has been due to the multi-year drought that we have been having.”

The North Dakota Corn Council supports the corn insect trapping network in North Dakota.

NDSU Extension also participates in a multi-state project that Iowa State University coordinates on the Corn Rootworm Adult Monitoring Network. See: https://cornrootworm.extension.iastate.edu/adult-trapping-network.

“There are a lot of different states and Canadian provinces employed in this project. We monitor with the yellow Pherocon AM sticky traps and the data is posted to their website as well as our NDSU IPM website,” she said.

Other information on the real-time website shows how much continuous corn there is, the most common crop (soybeans) that was planted after corn and the most common Bt trait used.

“There’s a lot of good information on their website. It is free, and they’ll provide you with corn rootworm traps during the growing season. Growers, crop consultants, and seed companies can get involved, and it would be good to get as many people as possible in North Dakota participating,” she said.

There is a new IPM fact sheet on corn rootworm in North Dakota that was just recently updated and available at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/publications/integrated-pest-management-corn-rootworms-north-dakota.

“There is a lot of good recommendations for growers who may be combatting corn rootworm in their corn fields,” Knodel said.

The “The Handy Bt Table” from Michigan State University and Texas A&M University can be found in the corn section of the “2023 North Dakota Field Crop Insect Management Guide E1143” on the NDSU Extension website at: https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/publications/north-dakota-field-crop-insect-management-guide.