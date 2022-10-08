Trust In Food partners with Ducks Unlimited on ag project

USDA has selected some 70 projects out of more than 400 throughout the country to receive a portion of the $3 billion of funding under Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.

Trust In Food, the sustainability division of Farm Journal, was awarded $40 million for its project that will include funding ag producers for climate-smart ag practices in 31 states, including Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota.

“We’re mission-based with our mission accelerating climate-based agriculture,” said David Frabotta, manager, Climate-Smart Ag Interactive Programming at Trust In Food.

Trust In Food was founded in 2019 when the parent company “realized that climate-smart agriculture was becoming more important for producers to understand, and was of growing importance for agricultural companies,” Frabotta said.

While plans have not yet been finalized, under the project, Frabotta plans to fund ag producers for following soil health climate-smart practices on their operations thorough the grant.

“We have identified 15 practices, including cover crops, no till, rotational grazing, nutrient management, the newer management and various water quality initiatives as climate-smart projects that we are going to be able to reimburse farmers for,” he said.

While the project will not be involved in the carbon marketplace, “any rewards in terms of carbon sequestration that producers could realize on their operation could potentially be additional revenue streams,” Frabotta said.

Trust In Food brought grant partners aboard to help them administer the program, and Ducks Unlimited was one of those partners.

Ducks Unlimited was brought into the project because they have already been working with farmers and ranchers in North Dakota and South Dakota to conserve working grasslands and wetlands that are vital to livestock production and wildlife.

“Trust In Food came to us knowing we’re already out there working with folks and we have a database of landowners we work with,” said Jonas Davis, manager of conservation programs at Ducks Unlimited. “This project will be another tool in the toolbox we potentially offer to these folks that are that are doing climate-smart practices.”

Davis pointed out that Ducks Unlimited works with 100-200 farmers and ranchers every year. Their goal is to create both profitable and resilient farms and ranches that also “positively impact wildlife habitat.”

“Our program is so popular that we don’t really advertise anymore. It is all word of mouth,” he said. “The project is really just to help support farmers and ranchers that are doing good things on the land and provide them some opportunities, as well as have some help with data management with their farm operation.”

There will be funding opportunities for producers if they want to or are practicing conservation practices on their land.

“If you are doing cover crops, for example, why not look into the potential of getting funding (with the Trust In Food project) because you are already doing good things,” he said.

Ducks Unlimited currently cost shares on cover crops and helps with water management projects, among other assistance.

“We want to find better ways to manage water on the land and find ways that are more economical and increase water infiltration on your soil,” he said. “We want to keep the wetlands on the ground, but we recognize we also want farmers to be profitable and to be able to use land. So it’s really about water management.”

Ducks Unlimited also cost shares on fencing around cropland so cattle can be integrated into cover crops and provide an additional feed source. They help with cross fencing and planting marginal crop land back to grass if someone's interested in all-voluntary programs, but they also try to make it as easy and flexible as they can for landowners.

Davis explained these conservation programs are startups, so producers can try the practices.

“We hope over time that it makes enough sense economically and environmentally that they'll continue to do so afterwards,” he said.

Frabotta explained that Trust In Food has developed farmer-to-farmer networks, and one of those programs includes the Connected Ag Project – a turnkey program to learn how to close the digitized farm data gap and share those learnings across row crop, livestock, specialty crop and integrated farms and ranches.

Producers interested in learning more about the farmer networks and the new project can e-mail Frabotta at dfrabotta@farmjournal.com or visit https://www.trustinfood.com/climate-smart-commodities.