 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two more cases of Palmer amaranth found in screenings
top story

Two more cases of Palmer amaranth found in screenings

Palmer amaranth

Palmer amaranth has been found in screenings bought for cattle feed. NDSU photo.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) has confirmed there have been two new discoveries of the noxious weed Palmer amaranth in two counties – Sioux and Grant.

“They are still trying to determine the source – it is under active investigation,” said Michelle Mielke, communications director for the NDDA.

But Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist, said the discoveries were linked to contaminated feed screenings being fed to cattle.

“There were additional Palmer infestations confirmed in Sioux and Grant counties the week of Sept. 13. In both cases, the ranchers had purchased sunflower screenings that were contaminated with Palmer seed,” Ikley said.

In one operation, Palmer amaranth could be found “everywhere that feed rations were mixed and spread.”

The NDDA issued a statement saying they received numerous calls from producers impacted by the drought needing feed who stated that they understood the risks associated with screenings and that they need to have good weed management in place.”

The department also stated they have worked with processors to establish testing protocols for screenings to minimize or eliminate the risk of noxious weeds going back out as livestock feed.

Ikley said many producers knowingly purchase sunflower screenings each year for cheap cattle feed, and have for a long time.

“What is new is that we have been importing sunflower screenings from out of state that are contaminated with Palmer seed. The best advice at this time is to ask questions about the origin of sunflower screenings that are being purchased. If they originate from outside of ND, there’s a good chance they also contain Palmer seed,” he said.

Ikley is also encouraging producers to scout around their feed piles and feeding sites for Palmer amaranth plants.

“We also encourage everyone to continue scouting for potential Palmer amaranth infestations as we close out the summer and get ready to harvest the rest of our crops,” he said.

Producers should call their county agent if they discover what may be Palmer amaranth in feed screenings.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News