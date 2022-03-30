UPL introduces PREVIEW 2.1 SC herbicide at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Controlling pigweed species, specifically Palmer amaranth and waterhemp, is one of the biggest challenges for soybean growers moving forward. A new product from UPL aims to help growers overcome that challenge.

Containing a unique 2:1 ratio of active ingredients, metribuzin (Group 5) and sulfentrazone (Group 14), PREVIEW 2.1 delivers a concentrated pre-emergent or fall burndown residual herbicide with two modes of action in a convenient liquid formulation.

“It’s kind of a novel pre-mix,” said James Coday, UPL strategic marketing manager. “Both of those active ingredients are well-known to growers, but the novel piece of it is the liquid formulation and being able to have that convenient ratio that’s really built in for soybean growers to have a strong weed resistance management program.”

In addition to pigweed species, PREVIEW 2.1 herbicide also provides effective control on horseweed (including resistant species), kochia, morning glory, nightshade, velvetleaf and purslane, among others.

“With PREVIEW 2.1, you’re getting that extended control,” Coday said. “You’re getting about 10-14 days of more control than what you would see out of a standard treatment today. You’re also getting an extreme amount of crop safety versus industry standards.”

PREVIEW 2.1 herbicide will maintain its product stability until it reaches the sprayer tank, where it becomes an excellent tank mix partner with other herbicides and additives. It can also be used to treat conventional and traited soybean acres.