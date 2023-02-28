As producers around the region anxiously wait to get out in their planters, many are optimistic about the season ahead.

“There’s optimism out there that we’re sitting here in pretty good shape about 60-90 days out from planting,” said Grant Mehring, technical agronomist for DEKALB/Asgrow Seeds. “We could handle a little moisture and then we’re prepared for when it’s time to plant. It is going to be a pretty fast-paced spring.”

Mehring says farmers have some “big intentions” for crops and are making the “best laid plans for spring.”

“One of the things we’re thinking about is that when we get going, what are we going to do?” he said.

Early planting of corn is one of the main questions producers ask Mehring about. But that’s not the only question he has been asked about for 2023.

“I also get questions on early planting of soybeans,” Mehring said. “There’s some people who actually want to plant soybeans this year before their first field of corn.”

If producers want to plant corn early, it is a good idea to use a good seed treatment and herbicide program. Then, select a corn hybrid that has good emergence and vigor.

“Look through your seed guide and ask your agronomist. You are going to look for a hybrid with good vigor and emergence,” he said.

Early corn planting tips

The biggest consideration for corn is going to be the soil and its temperature. Soil temperature should be at about 50 degrees so the corn plant can actually germinate.

“We aren’t going to really start considering planting corn until at least 45 degrees for the earliest fields,” Mehring said. “And if you are going to go when it’s that temperature, you’re going to really consider things like the soil type and the forecast.”

When planting corn, producers want to accumulate roughly 180 growing degree day units that they need to get corn emerged out of the ground.

“We want to make that happen in 10-14 days. That’s ideal for corn,” he said. “Our biggest goal in corn is to get a full stand. If you have a full stand, you will have your best chance at high yield.”

The weather forecast is important because the last thing producers want to do is plant corn and have a cold snow or rain on the horizon within 1-2 days.

“You want to manage early planting of corn and you just can’t have cold rain or snow on top of freshly-planted corn – it is bad for germination,” Mehring said.

Additionally, wild temperature swings are not good for most soils, although some soils are better at buffering than others. No-till soils buffer temperature swings better than dark black soils.

“We just don’t want wild temperature swings because almost any plant wants a steady progression of temperature. If we get a really cold snap in our soil right after planting, it leads to really poor germination and emergence and a more stressful environment,” he said.

Producers will want to manage early planting with trying to get that corn out of the ground within two weeks because “you have invested in that corn hybrid, and you want it to become a plant that can yield well for you,” Mehring said.

Early-planted soybeans can yield

Agronomists and producers are finding out that soybeans can be planted earlier than once thought.

“In soybeans, we're learning that soybeans can be planted earlier and earlier than ever thought, and planting earlier is becoming quite popular,” Mehring said.

He reminds producers that if they are considering planting soybeans early, they should start with doing one field of early-planted beans.

“You will actually see some pretty incredible yields with early planting and soybeans, and then you can push your maturity and you can really get yield,” he said.

Soybeans are slightly less sensitive to soil temperature. While beans prefer warmer temperatures to germinate, soybeans will only take 2-4 days to come out of the ground, so they have a less growing degree requirement to get out of the ground.

Use a good fungicide, insecticide seed treatment

“While you can plant at the same temperatures as corn (45-50 degrees), you don’t have to be quite as worried about planting early soybeans, as long as you have a seed treatment on board,” Mehring said.

Find a soybean hybrid that has good emergence when planting early.

“Use a solid hybrid for emergence,” he said. “If you want to plant soybeans early, you want something that has nice early vigor and growth so you can capitalize on that fast growth.”

When planting soybeans early, make sure you use good fungicide and insecticide seed treatments.

“They are in the soil longer and in a little more of a stressful environment. I always encourage seed treatments, but definitely for those who plant early, to make sure and get those seeds treated,” he said.

In addition, make sure to keep seed populations “fairly high” when planting beans early.

“We know that we will get mortality when we plant early in sandy soils and if you are planting soybeans early and you are on the early edge, you can end up with a little bit more stand loss,” he said.

A high population helps with that. Mehring recommends planting a seed population of at least 150,000 seeds per acre when planting soybeans early.

“Loss is not as critical in soybeans, but you still need to get to a good 150,000 seeds or so an acre to keep your stand high,” he said. “With planting early, producers can take advantage of using a higher maturity.”

Last spring, when it was very wet, Mehring said the bulk of the crop was planted by just mudding it into poor planting conditions.

In some fields, producers planted as much as they could and had to plant around rain and mud puddles.

“It wasn’t great planting conditions. But last year, we got lucky, we got a pass on that because it warmed up and we actually had record crops in fields – more than we would’ve ever thought with the conditions we planted into,” Mehring said.

Good seed-to-soil contact

Another important planting tip to remember is that, in general, plants are very sensitive to moisture.

“We are absolutely very sensitive to moisture in our fields when we are going to plant, so we need to have proper seed-to-soil contact, depending on the crop you are growing,” he said.

All crops have slightly different seeding depths and conditions.

“If you don't get it right the first time, you will pay for it the whole growing season,” Mehring said.

He reminded producers of 2021, when producers “saw the errors of our planting because we didn’t have that kind of forgiving rain later on, which can hide our mistakes.”

If producers don’t feel the conditions are right to get good seed-to-soil contact, wait a day or two, and then plant.

Herbicide vital for yields

Mehring stressed the importance of a good herbicide program to get rid of weeds early and keep weeds from gobbling up expensive nitrogen and other nutrients.

“When planting this spring, we have got to be sensitive to the fact that we need to keep up with our herbicide program,” he said.

He says it is especially important to have a good herbicide program with broadleaf crops because there are a few more good post options in cereals and corn.

“We can go kind of early post and take care of our weeds for the season,” he said.

In soybeans, dry beans, and similar crops, producers should aim for 100 percent performance parameters with herbicides.

“We absolutely need to keep up our herbicide program in the fields we’re planting. This is one of the times where want to spread out our planting season a little bit, and just park the planter one day and catch up with spraying,” Mehring said.

Whether producers are fighting kochia, waterhemp, or common ragweed, it is vital to kill weeds before they become a seed.

Mehring advises producers to “layer on those residual products.”

“If we layer on our residual products, wewill be better off in our fields, and that’s something that is a consideration with early planting because you might just set yourself up for a day of spraying to keep up with your operation,” he said.

He predicts: “We are set up to have a really good growing season in 2023. And as I heard one nice presenter say, ‘A good growing season for the crop means a great growing season for the weeds.’”

In order to have that good planting season, it is important to not have mistakes early on that are easily preventable.

“I really want farmers to get out behind their planters when they get into a field and check their seeding depth. When they are halfway through the field, check it again,” Mehring said. “You just want to make sure you’re planting at the right depth for the given soil conditions that you have. It is just good practice to be getting out behind your planter a couple times in a field and making sure you like the depth you’re planting at.”

For more information on chemical products, farmers can contact their agronomist. For information on seed, farmers can contact their DEKALB/Asgrow dealer or put in their zip code at DEKALBAsgrow.com/SeedFinder to find the seed products designated for their particular area.