Using offer to sell is a win-win for farmers, elevators

Jason Wheeler is a grain merchandising specialist at White Commercial. He likes the idea of farmers using offer to sell contracts with their elevators.

“Offers are so aspirational,” he said at a recent Bushel webinar.

He gave this example. The elevator is offering $5.42 per bushel corn. The ethanol plant is offering $5.48. The farmer says, ‘I can’t sell, but can I put in an offer for $6?’ If the market goes up, the offer could be filled, and that rewards the farmer who is an eternal optimist.

Wheeler and Roger Gattis are co-hosts of The Elevator’s Cut podcast, and Gattis also works as a grain merchandising specialist at White Commercial. They work with 250-300 grain elevators on origination/merchandising.

They were asked to talk about offer to sell by Lacey Seibert, Bushel’s director of sales enablement.

Bushel is an independently owned software company that provides software technology solutions for growers, grain buyers, ag retailers, protein producers and food companies.

Seibert talked about her time as a grain marketing consultant.

“If you wanted me to be your advisor, we are putting offers on every bushel that’s in storage,” she said. “If it’s in storage, you need an off ramp.”

When farmers place offers on their grain, it helps their elevator, too, said Neil Schuller, manager, Freedom Pricing Tools with The Andersons.

“The first bushel is the hardest one to buy,” Schuller said at the webinar. “When it comes to volume, it’s sure a lot easier to buy that second bushel after the first one is brought.”

Knowing they have bushels allows the grain merchandiser to lock in prices and alleviate margin calls on the futures exchange.

The margin of profit on each bushel of grain is very small for the grain elevator right now, Seibert said.

“At the end of the day, we can originate all the bushels in the world,” she said, “but if we can’t make money on those bushels, then what’s the point?”

Building a strong relationship with farmer customers is important for dealing with the volatile market and slim elevator margins. It can build trust to assure both parties are profitable.

Wheeler pointed out that with elevators working with razor-thin margins, the ones making the most money are the ones that have the most grain bought at harvest for harvest delivery.

“If you (the elevator) can get your origination (farmer) focused on using target offers, the market volatility creates lots of (pricing) opportunity on a Monday at 2 a.m., when the market spikes up because of some other factor in the world,” Wheeler said. “That’s a discipline farmers can use. It’s helpful for the farmer, it’s helpful for the elevator.”

The more that farmers and elevators can get out ahead of the market with budgets for input costs and offers for sale, the more opportunity for both parties to make a profit, he said.

“From our standpoint, one of the biggest benefits that we see is just having a solid plan in place, and putting discipline around that plan, and sticking to it,” Schuller added.

Schuller said that when elevators and farmers work together to establish offers at profitable levels, it helps alleviate some of the stress around decision-making.

“If you have an open order, and the market starts trailing off, it gives me an opportunity to give that producer a call, and say, ‘Hey, understand these were our expectations based on the time that we did. However, things have changed, so is our thought process still the same? If not, what’s the new strategy,’” Schuller said.

Building trusting relationships where everyone wins is a great way to stay in business.

For more information, visit bushelpowered.com.