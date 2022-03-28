Weather challenges farmers as spring arrives

From enough snow in Rugby to give some relief to 2021’s extreme drought, to flooding in the Red River Valley that could delay seeding, to drought conditions persisting in the western side of the state that may not relieve dry dugouts, the weather in North Dakota is challenging farmers as planting season looms ahead.
Adnan Akyuz, North Dakota state climatologist and professor of climatological practices, said drought conditions have “completely changed” in the eastern side of the state.
Most areas in the east received above normal snowfall from October 2021 through February 2022.
“There is going to be major flooding in the Red River Valley. In Fargo, we are looking at a 90 percent chance of major flooding, and in the Grand Forks area, there is a 40 percent chance,” Akyuz said. “But in western North Dakota, conditions are still dry.”
The northeastern half of the state (divided from the northwest corner diagonally to the southeast corner) has seen a lot of snow this winter, Akyuz said.
“That is the main reason the Red River will exceed its major flood stage this spring,” he added.
Fargo, over the 2021-22 winter, has received 46.6 inches of snow, which is 5.7 inches greater than normal.
“This is the 22nd-snowiest winter on record in Fargo,” Akyuz said. “Eastern North Dakota and all the counties on the eastern edge of state that have boundaries with the Red River have been having one of the wettest water years this year.”
The Rugby area last year was in extreme drought with pasture grass wilted and cattle having to be sold off, but that drought appears to be at an end.
“The Rugby area is saturated and is one of the luckier areas that did receive a lot of snow, which should help spring conditions,” he said, adding just to the north of Rugby, 8-12 inches of snow is sitting on the ground.
Richland County is having its fifth-wettest year on record, Grand Forks County is having its third-wettest on record, and Traill County is experiencing its seventh-wettest year on record.
“This is a threat to the oncoming spring for major flooding especially for a river system that is prone to spring floods,” he said.
The last major flood in Fargo was in 2019, with the Red River peaking on April 8 at 39 feet. The latest major spring flood (in the year) on record happened on May 1, 2013. The peak stage was 33.31 feet.
“When flooding happens along the Red River, it flows into nearby farmsteads or fields, and it could affect planting, depending on how quickly the soil moves the water,” he said. “If the soil is completely saturated, it is difficult to move that water into the soil and evaporate it into the atmosphere.”
Farmers that have tile systems installed find that the water moves quicker, allowing them to plant earlier than those without the systems.
Western North Dakota
In parts of western North Dakota, extreme drought conditions are continuing as spring approaches.
“Precipitation was not there (this winter) to combat two years of drought conditions since 2000,” Akyuz said. “Based on past history, it is going to be very difficult to relieve the drought.”
Seasonal precipitation totals show the western side of the state received between 5-10 inches less snow than that area typically receives.
The current snow on the ground in the southwestern half of the state is slight.
Looking at the Department of Transportation’s road cameras, the Bowman area has barren ground.
“What I would like to see in the forecast is above normal precipitation, but I just don’t see that currently,” Akyuz said.
In addition, extreme drought conditions are persisting in the northwestern part of the state, including Divide, Williams and McKenzie counties.
The recent snowfall in these areas did not help to relieve the drought conditions, but if the western side of the state receives above normal precipitation over the next two months, the dry conditions could be relieved.
Akyuz pointed out that when the climate model has no skill for helping determine conditions, which is what is going on now, current conditions will persist because there is no snow to be put in the atmosphere to fall as rain.
“Usually what happens if the model doesn’t add skill, the drought and dryness will call for further dryness because there is no water in the soil to be added to the atmosphere, and in the springtime, the sun evaporates that moisture and puts it back and prolongs it into the foreseeable future,” Akyuz said.
Akyuz added that one of the things for ranchers to be on the watch for this spring is dry dugouts that are waiting to be filled.
“If the dugouts don’t fill, ranchers will need to be concerned about and test livestock water sources for total dissolved solids (TDS),” he said. “You will need a lot of rain to eliminate the TDS.”
Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor is showing that 37 percent of the state is still in D1 drought or greater.