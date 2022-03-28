Weather challenges farmers as spring arrives

From enough snow in Rugby to give some relief to 2021’s extreme drought, to flooding in the Red River Valley that could delay seeding, to drought conditions persisting in the western side of the state that may not relieve dry dugouts, the weather in North Dakota is challenging farmers as planting season looms ahead.

Adnan Akyuz, North Dakota state climatologist and professor of climatological practices, said drought conditions have “completely changed” in the eastern side of the state.

Most areas in the east received above normal snowfall from October 2021 through February 2022.

“There is going to be major flooding in the Red River Valley. In Fargo, we are looking at a 90 percent chance of major flooding, and in the Grand Forks area, there is a 40 percent chance,” Akyuz said. “But in western North Dakota, conditions are still dry.”

The northeastern half of the state (divided from the northwest corner diagonally to the southeast corner) has seen a lot of snow this winter, Akyuz said.

“That is the main reason the Red River will exceed its major flood stage this spring,” he added.

Fargo, over the 2021-22 winter, has received 46.6 inches of snow, which is 5.7 inches greater than normal.

“This is the 22nd-snowiest winter on record in Fargo,” Akyuz said. “Eastern North Dakota and all the counties on the eastern edge of state that have boundaries with the Red River have been having one of the wettest water years this year.”