Weather extremes affecting crops across the state

As of the official start of summer (June 20), all of North Dakota was experiencing some level of drought classification, but pockets of precipitation are giving producers in the north central region of the state a chance to have a crop that up until mid-June had looked below average.
Producers have been busy in-crop spraying, but they’ve also been having problems with timing due to uneven emergence of crops.
Across the region, producers have been seeing weather extremes affecting their crops – from no rainfall to heavy rain, hail, frost, temperatures in the high 80s to 90s, and strong winds, which wiped out much of the soil moisture.
In fact, June was one of the warmest months in recorded history in North Dakota, but much welcomed cool weather started moving through the state on June 21.
Benson County is one of those counties in the state that is contending with exceptional drought.
Scott Knoke, NDSU Benson County Extension agent, said he had not seen these type of conditions since the late 1980s.
“I think it is more dire than ’88 and ’89. We went into last fall with absolutely nothing in the soil profile. Sometimes you can get by. Everybody is very concerned, but we got a little rain last week (June 11). If we could get an inch (of moisture) per week here, we could still get a good edible bean, corn, and soybean crop,” Knoke said.
Most of the wheat and other small grains are a “mixed bag” in the county. Some have been replanted.
“It came up so uneven and timing may have affected it a little. So it is a real mixed bag this year,” he said.
Knoke is finding there are at least two different emergence timings in the small grains, with some grains beginning to head and some grains in the 3-4-5-leaf stage in the same field.
While the heat and wind have been extreme in Benson County, producers got a little bit of a reprieve this past Father’s Day morning, and the rain was really welcomed.
“We had some receding due to sandblasting and it sheared off the plants. This shot of rain is really going to help improve crops and get things moving a bit,” he said.
The row crops have been “standing still” and not growing in the intense heat and dry conditions, whether it was corn, soybeans, or edible beans.
The cooler weather following the third week of June was very beneficial for the crops, says Knoke.
“That was beneficial to save a little moisture. The only way it seems we have been getting moisture is by a thunderstorm, and that is really hit and miss,” he said.
In Steele County, in the eastern side of the state, Angie Johnson, NDSU Extension agent, said rain showers throughout the county on the night of Saturday, June 12, spread up to an inch of rain over farm fields in the area.
“We were glad to have the rain, but we need rain from week to week on a timely basis,” she said.
Corn and soybeans in the Steele area have come up “sporadic in terms of growth.”
Johnson is finding varied emergence of crops, even among crops in the same row and planted on the same date.
“We have spring wheat in the 5-7-leaf stage, while in the same row some wheat is already heading,” she said. “The corn is very similar, and wind damage has toughed up a lot of our beans and corn.”
The heat has pressured the small grains, with some only ankle-high and already heading.
“Height doesn’t always correlate with lower yield,” Johnson said.
With the recent high temperatures, Johnson found the top ends of some wheat heads gone and tillers aborted.
“We need our tillers to increase yield and protein,” she said.
Some soybeans and other crops have been replanted due to sand blasting, particles of soil blowing in the wind, which has created an effect similar to hail.
Steele County producers also had some frost the week after Memorial Day weekend. Corn damaged by frost lost its lower leaves, but new leaves are coming in.
Cooler temperatures have created opportunities for the crop to rebound.
“We now have opportunities for the crop with the cool nights that are leaving a dew point,” Johnson said. “If it would stay hot at night, it would really be more challenging for our crops. Optimism is still out there.”
Producers are also trying to make decisions about herbicides.
“The label specifies when it is safe to apply and at what growth stage, but we have crops that are at different growth stages in the same field,” she said.
In addition, with the heat in June, the weeds and crops closed up and the weeds were not absorbing herbicide.
“With the high heat, getting a good weed kill is challenging,” she said.
Johnson says the rains are key to their future success in Steele County, which is also true across the rest of the state.
“Our crops are so variable. In the western side, there is very variable growth stages on the crops with pockets of rain,” she added.
In the southwestern region, Max Robison, Bowman County Extension agent, said they had received some timely rains and crops were growing.
“Crops are growing with the timely rains we had a few weeks ago, but with the high heat and winds, things are going backwards a bit,” he said.
On Tuesday, June 15, parts of Bowman County received from .20 to 1.50 inches of rain. “That whole week we were in the high 90s, so it sucked the moisture out of everything,” he said.
The western side of Bowman hasn’t received any of the rains that fell on the eastern side, but crops on the eastern side of the county look “okay.”
According to the USDA-NASS, soybean condition is rated 23 percent good-to-excellent and the corn is rated 34 percent good-to-excellent. The spring wheat is 42 percent fair and 14 percent good.
Spring wheat is just heading, while canola is emerging. Sunflowers are mostly emerged.
Across the state, pastures are not in good condition, suffering from heat, winds, and lack of rain.
According to NASS, pasture and range conditions are rated 31 percent very poor, 35 percent poor, 25 percent fair and 9 percent good.
Alfalfa is rated 59 percent in very poor or poor condition and 42 percent fair or good.
Stock water is 36 percent very short and 34 percent short.
“Our pastures are drying out, but there is still green there. We didn’t have any winter precipitation to help give them a jump start,” Robison said.
Some producers are planning to graze their hay fields.
“By Rhame, producers have been getting about one-half to three-quarters of a bale to an acre, on light bales,” he said. “They are getting half a ton an acre off better hay ground.”
In some cases, producers are leaving grass they might have cut because it is “not worth chasing the windrows, so you leave it and turn the cows out on it.”
In Benson County, grass growth is “dismal.”
“Guys are trying to wait to put livestock on pastures and to rotate different pastures,” Knoke said.
Stock ponds, dams, and creeks have not been refilled and Knoke said the conditions are not good with the stock water.
“We have some real situations due to a lack of spring runoff in the stock ponds and other water sources, and we are testing for sulfates and total dissolved solids,” he said. “If the tests are alarming, we’ll send them in to the lab.”
County agents are going out with Quik tests and testing suspect water.
“Some producers may be advised to not use the water, and in that case, other plans are going to be implemented. We are encouraging everyone to keep a close eye on livestock because some of these sulfates could damage them.”
In addition, producers are having challenges with feedstocks. Some have little feedstuff in storage and it doesn’t look like there will be much of a hay crop this year.
“Unfortunately this year, some of the ditches are pretty slim pickings, but we did get an inch of rain that may boost some of the pastures and maybe a little bit of the hay,” Knoke said.
The old alfalfa stands are looking poor because of heat and a lack of moisture. The newer stands look better.