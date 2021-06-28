Weather extremes affecting crops across the state

As of the official start of summer (June 20), all of North Dakota was experiencing some level of drought classification, but pockets of precipitation are giving producers in the north central region of the state a chance to have a crop that up until mid-June had looked below average.

Producers have been busy in-crop spraying, but they’ve also been having problems with timing due to uneven emergence of crops.

Across the region, producers have been seeing weather extremes affecting their crops – from no rainfall to heavy rain, hail, frost, temperatures in the high 80s to 90s, and strong winds, which wiped out much of the soil moisture.

In fact, June was one of the warmest months in recorded history in North Dakota, but much welcomed cool weather started moving through the state on June 21.

Benson County is one of those counties in the state that is contending with exceptional drought.

Scott Knoke, NDSU Benson County Extension agent, said he had not seen these type of conditions since the late 1980s.

“I think it is more dire than ’88 and ’89. We went into last fall with absolutely nothing in the soil profile. Sometimes you can get by. Everybody is very concerned, but we got a little rain last week (June 11). If we could get an inch (of moisture) per week here, we could still get a good edible bean, corn, and soybean crop,” Knoke said.

Most of the wheat and other small grains are a “mixed bag” in the county. Some have been replanted.

“It came up so uneven and timing may have affected it a little. So it is a real mixed bag this year,” he said.