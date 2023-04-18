Farmers surveying their fields before planting may come across weeds they haven’t seen before or once their crop starts to emerge they may notice damage from residual herbicides. Identifying both the weed and the chemical used can be challenging.

However, there are several online resources and databases available to farmers, according to weed scientist with the Rodale Institute, Shandrea Stallworth.

“Weeds are essentially plants that we have characterized as undesirable economic pests and they can germinate under a great number of environments,” Stallworth noted. “They have increased seed production, can survive dormancy, and can cross-pollinate.”

Because weeds can be difficult to kill and eliminate, Stallworth recommends approaching weed management “early and often.”

“Unfortunately, controlling 95 percent of weeds in an area isn’t enough,” she said. “The remaining five percent can produce seeds into the next growing season, so knowing what kind of weeds you have is essential to making sure they are controlled correctly.”

Stallworth uses a number of online weed databases and said a good way to test the sites out is to pick a weed in your garden or lawn and use it to navigate the databases in a test run.

Some of the online databases Stallworth uses to identify weeds includes:

This site from the University of Wisconsin has sifting options including what kind of field the weed is growing in, determining by plant characteristics, and how the plant grows.

This site, from Virginia Tech, also has databases that sift results by growing environment, common leaf types, and other specific drop-down menus.

This site includes a weed photo gallery to aid in identification.

This app is a citizen science-based tool that allows people to upload photos of plants they are trying to identify and the app gives a list of possibilities.

Herbicide damage identification, resources

Farmers who are changing what kind of crops they grow or are switching to low-herbicide or organic methods may have plants that are damaged by residual chemicals in the soil. Determining what chemical was used or perhaps drifted from a neighboring field can be challenging.

Stallworth recommended the following sites to help with this:

This site includes an “herbicide mode of action” chart that helps users understand the effects of an herbicide on plant growth.

The University of Madison’s Herbicide Site of Action Key has a flow chart that has options including emergence or post-emergence damage that can help a farmer narrow down where herbicide contamination may have come from.