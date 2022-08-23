Wheat harvest ramping up with dry conditions

A stretch of warm to hot days are pushing harvest along in the state, while later-planted crops and fall crops are beginning to be heat stressed in mostly dry conditions.

Rainfall has been very short, with most rains barely registering on the NDAWN monitor over the past two weeks.

Because of the dry weather, soybean condition is currently rated at 61 percent good-to-excellent with soybeans setting pods at 68 percent, behind last year’s 83 percent and the average of 80 percent.

Barley is about a quarter harvested, while spring wheat and canola have just begun to be combined.

Oil sunflowers are 77 percent blooming, while the percentage of potato row closure is 85 percent.

Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist in corn and small grains, said corn maturity in North Dakota is highly variable.

“In the southeast region, most corn is in the blister to milk stages. Elsewhere in the state, corn maturity is highly variable, ranging from late vegetative stages V15-V18, to tasseling, to silking, to blister depending on how late it was planted,” Keene said.

The corn crop across the state could use moisture.

“There are some dry patches starting to show up where rain would be very beneficial to the corn crop, especially in the southwest region around the Dickinson area and in the east central parts of the state,” she added.

Keene said there have been reports of grasshoppers clipping silks in areas where the hopper devastation has been severe.

“Grasshoppers could get more problematic in the coming weeks as other crops dry down and the hoppers move on to crops that are still green, like corn,” she said.

In southwestern North Dakota in Bowman County, NDSU Extension agent Penny Nester said winter wheat harvest was in full swing, and producers were in the midst of harvesting canola, barley, spring wheat and durum. So far, producers are pleased with the yields of most crops.

“Winter wheat is yielding well, while canola is coming in with pretty good yields,” Nester said. “Hard red spring wheat and durum harvest is going well with good protein and good yields. The durum has good color. The only issue we are having is lower test weights with the wheat.”

Field peas were “a little disappointing,” flowering in the hot heat this summer, according to Nester, but he says producers in the southwestern region are cutting a nice hay crop this year.

“Producers are replenishing their dwindling hay supplies. In Bowman County, CRP acres are open for haying. We qualified for CRP haying due to the drought, and producers are cutting some nice hay crops,” she said.

The corn in Bowman County is becoming heat stressed and needs rain.

Nester said they have not had much for precipitation except for slight showers. On Aug. 15, the region received from .10-.20 inches of rain, just enough to “settle some dust.”

The dry conditions have led to hay fires and combine fires. No one has been injured, but the rural fire departments are staying busy.

“The fire index is high right now,” Nester concluded.