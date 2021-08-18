Wheat tour finds variable yields, good quality in North Dakota

The Wheat Quality Council’s 2021 spring wheat and durum tour, which was expected to find low yields and low quality, found variable yields but a good quality crop.
“The trade was concerned with the low yielding and low quality crop we had heard about. However, we did not see low test weights. There were not a lot of kernels and heads, but the kernels that were there looked very good,” said Dave Green, executive vice president for the Wheat Quality Council and organizer of the tour, during a Northern Crops Institute webinar on July 29. “There is value in the crops this year.”
The group covered parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.
On the tour, the group sampled 257 spring wheat fields, as well as 15 durum fields, and found ripe fields that were ready to be harvested earlier than in a normal year.
“Not much was harvested yet, just a few fields, but the crop is ripe in a lot of areas so they will make a big dent in the crop over the next 10 days,” Green said. “I like our numbers (averages from the samples) because the crop is so far along.”
The average final yield estimates for spring wheat came at 29.1 bushels per acre. For durum, the yields came in at 24.3 bushels per acre from 15 samples.
“I don’t know if I would trust our durum yield (averages) with just 15 fields that we sampled. However, all the durum we saw had good quality,” he said.
Green explained the tour route does not go through durum country because more durum is now grown in western North Dakota, so there were not many durum fields on the tour to sample.
The first day, Green was in a car that travelled to the center of North Dakota, where they saw the lowest bushel wheat in the tour.
“We went to the middle of the state and it was as bad of a route as I’ve ever had to take. The average of all our fields was around 16 bushels per acre,” he said.
Green said fields north of Fargo were golden, but there was some green still in fields.
“I don’t know how long they will wait for harvest. If they knew they would get a couple more 90-degree days, they would wait,” he said.
The group found the drought in North Dakota was like a picture frame.
“The consensus is there is a picture frame around North Dakota, and around the frame they actually got some rains and will have some good yields. But there is this core area where things declined even further,” Green said.
Later, he said the best spring wheat in North Dakota was found in the far eastern and far western areas of the area they toured.
The group had heard some wheat fields were so low in yield that they had been baled for hay.
“There was talk of fields being baled up. We know what baled wheat looks like, but we didn’t see a lot of it,” he added.
Green said there were producers, grain traders, millers, grain breeders, grain companies, producers’ organizations, bakers and exporters on the tour.
“Two-thirds of our group was brand new to the tour this year,” he said.
The tour has been going on for more than a half century.
“This is an annual tour that’s been going on since the 1960s. We follow the same routes each year, and this year we had 11 cars leading,” Green said.
Every 10-15 minutes, they stopped and took samples in the fields.
“Every night, we give reports, average statistics, and we switch assignments the next day and people,” he said.
The tour was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2019, the second day totals over the same routes were calculated at 40.8 bushels per acre for spring wheat and 35.9 bushels per acre for durum.