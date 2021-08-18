Wheat tour finds variable yields, good quality in North Dakota

The Wheat Quality Council’s 2021 spring wheat and durum tour, which was expected to find low yields and low quality, found variable yields but a good quality crop.

“The trade was concerned with the low yielding and low quality crop we had heard about. However, we did not see low test weights. There were not a lot of kernels and heads, but the kernels that were there looked very good,” said Dave Green, executive vice president for the Wheat Quality Council and organizer of the tour, during a Northern Crops Institute webinar on July 29. “There is value in the crops this year.”

The group covered parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

On the tour, the group sampled 257 spring wheat fields, as well as 15 durum fields, and found ripe fields that were ready to be harvested earlier than in a normal year.

“Not much was harvested yet, just a few fields, but the crop is ripe in a lot of areas so they will make a big dent in the crop over the next 10 days,” Green said. “I like our numbers (averages from the samples) because the crop is so far along.”

The average final yield estimates for spring wheat came at 29.1 bushels per acre. For durum, the yields came in at 24.3 bushels per acre from 15 samples.

“I don’t know if I would trust our durum yield (averages) with just 15 fields that we sampled. However, all the durum we saw had good quality,” he said.