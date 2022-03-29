Yearly sunflower yields continuing to increase in ND

Sunflower yields have been increasing by about 12 pounds every year, according to Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist for broadleaf crops.
“Increases in genetics, technology, and management have combined to give us the 12-pound yield increase per year,” said Kandel at NDSU’s “2022 Getting-it-Right in Sunflower Production.”
The first management tool farmers use is hybrid selection for both oil and non-oil flowers, such as high-oleics and NuSun.
“We also have the herbicide types to select from, either the Clearfield Express or the traditional,” he said. “If we are looking for the herbicide types, we need to make sure we use the right chemistry for the right herbicide.”
A farmer accidentally added one bag of a hybrid that was not tolerant to Express to his planter on a couple of fields.
“Then he sprayed Express, and a non-tolerant hybrid is not going to do well in situations like this,” Kandel said.
For hybrid selection, the most important point is to look for the yields in your area.
For oil flowers, the trait to consider is oil content, and for non-oil types, seed size is important. Checking average test weight and the reaction to problematic diseases and insects, maturity date, and the weed control system is key.
Every year, NDSU puts together a “Hybrid Selection Guide,” located at: www.ag.ndsu.edu/varietytrials/variety-trial-results. In the guide are some of the variety trials for sunflowers. In the 2021 guide, high-yielding sunflower hybrids in the Fargo trial had oil hybrid yields at the high range from 3,200-3,900 pounds.
“There is quite a bit of variability between the oil content of various hybrids,” Kandel said.
For example, the highest-yielding hybrid had the highest oil content, but the second-highest-yielding hybrid had a low oil content.
“We tend to select a hybrid with high yields, but also high oil. It is still a good idea to look at the combination of yields and oil because we are paid for high oil content and there is a premium for oil,” he said.
For 2022, NDSU has introduced a new tool to make it more interactive for farmers to investigate some of the data. This new variety tool is available at vt.ag.ndsu.edu.
“You can choose the type of crop you want to investigate,” he said. It shows various trials on the crop selected, such as sunflower, and farmers can sort each column, such as yields, from high to low.
There is also a chart function, where you can select what you want to see in a visual way, such as days to flower.
Handel also looked at the National Sunflower Association survey and its long-term observations.
“We go with teams to fields in the fall, and fields are investigated in most sunflower-growing regions in the U.S.,” he said.
Components surveyed to decide yield include: harvestable population, head size, center seed set, seed size, percent good seed and bird damage.
“We put that all in a formula and we come up with the yield calculation,” Handel said.
In the field, the team is busy checking for factors that limited yield, from birds, disease, drought, uneven plant growth, hail, herbicide damage, insects, lodging, plant spacing within the row and weeds.
“In 2021, drought was the main limiting factor,” he said.
Looking long-term from 2011-21, plant spacing was a limiting factor on 17 percent of the surveyed fields.
“We went from 18 percent (in 2010) to 26 percent (in 2013), and on average, it was 17 percent, which is close to one in five fields having an issue with stems,” he said.
For production recommendations for oil types, planting rates would be 18,000-22,000 seeds to get 20,000 plants established.
For confection types, the rate would be 15,000-18,000 seeds.
“For solid-seeded, we might plant a few more seeds, and for confection types, a little lower to have the biggest seed size possible,” Handel said.
Some growers use planters and 30-inch spacing, while others use an air drill and plant very narrow rows for solid-seeded sunflower.
“With solid-seeding, you may have very thin stalks, and typically those plants have very small heads,” he said. “When we have two seeds close together, they compete with each other and one may outgrow the other and have a bigger head.”
It is important to have equal distribution of the seeds so there is good plant spacing within the row, he pointed out.
In 2021, the North Dakota sunflower survey team counted the plants in the field. In addition, they counted the plants that contributed for yield.
“The average for North Dakota, over 100 fields, was slightly lower than 18,000 plants per acre in the field. We counted the plants that actually contributed to yield and you can see it was 93 percent of the plants that were counted for yield,” Handel said.
Another publication from NDSU is the updated “Sunflower Production Guide,” a publication that includes information about hybrid selection. Other topics covered in the publication include understanding the growth and development of sunflower plants, field selection and preparation, planting date guidelines, seeding rates, frost tolerance and damage, soil fertility requirements, weed control, insect pest and disease management, drying and storage.
“The previous field guide was published in 2007 and was in need of major updates, especially on the diseases, insects, weed management, desiccation at harvest and other management issues,” Kandel said.
For more information, see: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/crops/sunflower-production-guide.
In all, the 2021 cropping season was dry with late-season rain recharging the soil profile.
“Sunflower is a deep-rooting crop and was able to tap into some of the stored soil moisture,” Handel said.