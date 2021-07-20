Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking moves on to Colorado

Somewhere in the wilds of Kansas, close to the Colorado boarder, Tracy Zeorian of Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking is behind the wheel of her beloved Freightliner, Frank. The sounds of life whooshing by at 65 miles per hour can be heard in the background as Tracy called in for a phone update on July 7.

“I am driving with the windows down in my truck. It’s such a nice day. I’d hate to ruin the smells of the summertime with air conditioning,” Tracy chimed.

Tracy and her husband, Jim, wrapped up harvesting on July 5 in Chase, Kans., so after a day of cleaning equipment, it is on to the next.

Wheat in Chase looked “pretty alright,” Tracy reported. It yielded somewhere around 60 bushels per acre with the yield monitor picking up patches as thick as 100 bushels per acre. At this particular location, Tracy gave up the seat behind her beloved combine and drove the grain truck instead. Allowing Jim the rare treat of manning the couple’s distinctly yellow New Holland combine.

By and large, things in Chase went smoothly. A blast of rain that turned into the Zeorians being unable to harvest for eight days was a bit of a hiccup, but Tracy is never one to complain. The eight-day break did get a little long, she said, but it was nice to be able to catch up on bills, laundry, and of course, precious sleep.

Most special of all, Tracy and Jim’s daughter and granddaughter came to visit while harvesting was shut down. It takes a supportive family to be understanding of the life Tracy and Jim lead, but as expected, they raised their daughters to appreciate the lifestyle. The visit from family helped the time pass, so when the fields finally dried out, Tracy and Jim were ready to rock and roll.