Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking officially underway in Kansas

The 2021 wheat run is officially underway for Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking, owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jim and Tracy Zeorian. The couple headed south to Medicine Lodge, Kan., with their first load of equipment on June 13 and were eager to sink their header into some wheat. Crop conditions weren’t necessarily “ideal” in Medicine Lodge, but after years in the business, Jim and Tracy have learned to take it all as it comes.

By Tuesday, June 22, Jim and Tracy where on the move again shuttling their second load of equipment north to their next stop in Chase, Kan. Even though the harvest run is in its early days, Tracy is already beginning to feel the days run together.

“When you do this job, you start into harvest time and with harvest time you have no idea what day it is. All you know is the sun is shining and you work,” Tracy chuckled.

Jim and Tracy are just a two-man harvesting crew, so that means the couple must take advantage of every hour of daylight in order to get their jobs done. This equates to a steady string of early mornings and late nights. Amazingly, Tracy confesses she can maintain this pace without the need of much caffeinated assistance.

“I think it is just the ‘go’ in me,” she said.

Tracy has grown up in the custom harvesting lifestyle and she and Jim have built a marriage and a life around the industry, too. It’s the adrenaline and simply knowing the job must be done that keeps Tracy clipping along, she says.

Moving days may very well be the longest of days. Again, with only Jim and Tracy as crew members, moving from one job site to the other requires back-to-back trips in order to get all the necessary equipment. After 39 years and hundreds of moves, Tracy attests she and Jim are a well-orchestrated moving team when it comes to shuttling loads.