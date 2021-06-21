Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking prepares to hit the trail

June signifies the end of school and the start of summer vacation for many, but for Tracy Zeorian, the past 39 Junes have meant wheat in the southern United States has ripened and thus the harvest run is set to begin.

The vagabond lifestyle of a custom harvester, you could say, is really Tracy’s birthright. Her grandfather started a custom harvesting business in his hometown of Esbon, Kan., in the late 1930s. In 1951, he branched out from doing local harvests and began for the first time chasing ripening wheat through America’s Heartland.

“When I was 12 years old, in 1974, Grandma asked me if I would want to go along on harvest with them to help her because their crew had grown and she wanted help with food and cleaning and laundry,” Tracy recalled.

She tackled her duties on the harvest crew with zeal, but fate has a way of putting people exactly where they are meant to be.

“Grandpa made the mistake of leaving me in the field one day and my love for the combine started then,” Tracy said.

For the remainder of her early teenage years, Tracy’s true love was for driving a combine and harvesting wheat. That was until a strapping young man named Jim was hired by Tracy’s grandpa for the harvest crew. The two began dating Tracy’s sophomore year of high school and were married in 1982.

The young married couple had no intentions of making custom harvesting their career, but again, fate had a different idea. In the fall of 1982, Jim and Tracy partnered with Tracy’s dad on a combine and the rest, as they say, is history.