Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking prepares to hit the trail

June signifies the end of school and the start of summer vacation for many, but for Tracy Zeorian, the past 39 Junes have meant wheat in the southern United States has ripened and thus the harvest run is set to begin.
The vagabond lifestyle of a custom harvester, you could say, is really Tracy’s birthright. Her grandfather started a custom harvesting business in his hometown of Esbon, Kan., in the late 1930s. In 1951, he branched out from doing local harvests and began for the first time chasing ripening wheat through America’s Heartland.
“When I was 12 years old, in 1974, Grandma asked me if I would want to go along on harvest with them to help her because their crew had grown and she wanted help with food and cleaning and laundry,” Tracy recalled.
She tackled her duties on the harvest crew with zeal, but fate has a way of putting people exactly where they are meant to be.
“Grandpa made the mistake of leaving me in the field one day and my love for the combine started then,” Tracy said.
For the remainder of her early teenage years, Tracy’s true love was for driving a combine and harvesting wheat. That was until a strapping young man named Jim was hired by Tracy’s grandpa for the harvest crew. The two began dating Tracy’s sophomore year of high school and were married in 1982.
The young married couple had no intentions of making custom harvesting their career, but again, fate had a different idea. In the fall of 1982, Jim and Tracy partnered with Tracy’s dad on a combine and the rest, as they say, is history.
For the first few years in the harvesting business, Tracy held down an office job year-round while Jim would chase the wheat during the summer. In 1990, however, the decision was made for both Tracy, Jim, and their young family to take the show on the road.
Since 2001, Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking has been a two-person show with Tracy manning the combine and Jim driving the truck. The couple has maintained this intimate business over the years, leaving their home in Manley, Neb., every June and heading to Medicine Lodge, Kan., to start their run north, eventually ending in Jordan, Mont.
“Jordan is our favorite stop. We’ve been going there pretty much every year for the past 35 years,” Tracy said.
In addition to being a wife, mother, grandmother and combine operator, Tracy is also a huge advocate for her industry. In addition to having served as a past president of the U.S. Custom Harvesters Association, Tracy also maintains a dynamic social media presence, allowing people to experience what the custom harvesting industry is like.
“When social media really started to be the thing to get people aware of what you were doing, I just got my name out there and tried to do whatever I could to get people aware of what the custom harvester does and how they fit into agriculture,” Tracy explained.
Tracy also does work to highlight the women that are in the custom harvesting industry. She created an online community known as HarvestHER where women on custom harvesting crews can enjoy a sense of fellowship. Every year in March, Tracy organizes a HarvestHER retreat in Omaha, Neb., which serves as an opportunity for women in the industry to get together and share their stories and experiences.
“It just feels good to get together with likeminded gals and to know that what you do isn’t so bizarre that nobody else understands,” she pointed out.
Being a women on a custom harvesting crew can feel isolating at times, Tracy does admit, but as a third-generation combine operator, she herself cannot imagine any other way to live.
Crazy weather in the southern portion of U.S. wheat country has pushed the crop back some. Tracy and Jim have been getting reports that harvest may be delayed by as much as two weeks. As of June 1, Zeorian Harvesting and Trucking had yet to hit the road, but Jim was keeping in close contact with farmers, patiently awaiting the go-time signal.
