2020 accelerated consumer dairy trends that were already underway

It’s hard to believe it’s only been a year since a new sickness was discovered.

It was November 2019 when doctors became aware of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) that would soon change lives and consumerism around the world.

Staying at home or in our cars quickly became a way to stay safe. To do that, we adopted a myriad of new technologies…or perhaps we very quickly adopted technologies that were just on the cusp of widespread use.

Within the world of dairy product demand, 2020 has included hoarding reminiscent of major blizzards leaning more recently toward grocery stores offering promotions to sell extra dairy.

Speaking of technology, COVID-19, and how it has affected consumerism, including the food industry, and more specifically dairy, “We’ve just done three or five years’ worth of growth within five or ten months,” said Phil Plourd, president of Blimling and Associates, Inc., Madison, Wis.

Blimling and Associates offers dairy consulting and intelligence, other services to the dairy industry, and risk management.

Many of the consumer trends that came swooping in with COVID-19 were apparent in 2019 or earlier, he said, presenting at the Upper Midwest Dairy Industry Association annual conference held virtually in 2020.

These trends lean toward “laziness” for consumers and that includes having someone else fix their food.

For instance, in March 2019, McDonald’s joined La-Z-Boy and Uber Eats to give away a McDelivery Couch. This couch has coolers for keeping McFlurries at 33 degrees, USB chargers, cup holders, and adjustable seats. The winner was selected from individuals who tweeted about their favorite McDelivery with an Uber Eats item. Little known in early 2019, Uber Eats now has more than 500 cities where they are delivering dining room food to consumers’ doorsteps.