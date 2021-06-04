New way of looking at ‘tried-and-true’ makes dairy popular with consumers

A special series from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) is dedicated to clearing up misinformation about dairy.

“Dairy Defined,” written by Alan Bjerga, senior vice president, communications for NMPF, is devoted to “myth busting” misperceptions.

“One thing you learn when you’re in Washington, D.C., and you’re dealing in the policy arena, it reminds you that most people aren’t rural,” Bjerga said in a recent phone interview.

That doesn’t mean they’re anti-rural or anti-farm, he said.

“It just means they’re very prone to misinformation,” he said. “They don’t have direct experience.”

With policy makers and consumers relying on various sources for information, some information about dairy practices or nutritional value can be incorrect. What Bjerga provides with “Dairy Defined” is a narrative that tells the story of dairy – what dairy’s benefits are and how it fits into a sustainable society.

One week features a written article, and the next week features a podcast or video.

“It’s another way of telling our dairy story, and it’s to tell it to people who are urban, who make policy, who have opinions that are important to dairy’s future, but may not necessarily understand the area as well as we do,” he said.

Non-dogmatic plant-based consumer

One of Bjerga’s recent columns was titled, “Dairy: A key to your plant-based diet.”

The column explains how dairy products fit in well as part of a healthy vegetarian’s diet.