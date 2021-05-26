Ag Academy; Passion to Career coming to UMN Crookston in June

CROOKSTON, Minn. - This summer, Minnesota 4-H and FFA will co-host a series of day camps for Minnesota youth. Ag Academy: Passion to Career is for fifth to eighth graders at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The day camps will be held on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus on June 22, 23, and 24. The Crookston campus resides in region one (FFA)/ northwestern counties of Minnesota (4-H).
Each day camp will have different activities and topics connected to careers in ag. Youth are welcome to attend one, two or all three days. Here are some sample topics:
Tuesday
Ag Education/Extension
Animal Science
Biotechnology
Wednesday
Emerging Technology (drones)
Ag Communications/Business
Food Science
Thursday
Plant Science
Ag Power, Structural, Technical
Natural Resources/Environmental Sciences
To learn more and register visit: z.umn.edu/AgAcademy