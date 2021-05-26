 Skip to main content
Ag Academy; Passion to Career coming to UMN Crookston in June
University of Minnesota Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. - This summer, Minnesota 4-H and FFA will co-host a series of day camps for Minnesota youth. Ag Academy: Passion to Career is for fifth to eighth graders at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The day camps will be held on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus on June 22, 23, and 24. The Crookston campus resides in region one (FFA)/ northwestern counties of Minnesota (4-H).

Each day camp will have different activities and topics connected to careers in ag. Youth are welcome to attend one, two or all three days. Here are some sample topics:

Tuesday

Ag Education/Extension

Animal Science

Biotechnology

Wednesday

Emerging Technology (drones)

Ag Communications/Business

Food Science

Thursday

Plant Science

Ag Power, Structural, Technical

Natural Resources/Environmental Sciences

To learn more and register visit: z.umn.edu/AgAcademy

