NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC) hosted the state’s 4-H and FFA land judging contest on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Judging teams came from all over the state to compete, with four soil pits being dug to accommodate the contest.
“We had students from Pembina County, and you don’t get any farther east and north from Dickinson than that,” said Chris Augustin, NDSU DREC director. Augustin was in 4-H in his youth for nine years, followed by being a member collegiate 4-H. “I really believe in 4-H and FFA is just as important.”
The land judging is held on an annual basis, the first Thursday in August. The contest is rotated across the state.
The State 4-H and FFA Land Evaluation Contest was open to all youth, ages 8-18 years old. Members needed to be competent in three skills; texturing, estimating slope, and determining the depth of surface and subsurface horizons.
“The 4-H and FFA kids will be the farmers, ranchers, agronomists or agri-business people of tomorrow and soil is our most important resource. Without soil, we don’t have food; we don’t have agriculture,” Augustin said.
The contest is generally designed to give the kids the chance to learn about soil.
“The kids learned about soil in a hands-on way,” he said.
Safety precautions for COVID-19 were observed. All the 4-H and FFA members in a county, or in some cases, counties, stayed together during the contest. It was a way to keep kids within “family units” and not exposed as readily to others.
Hand sanitizer units were available at all the pits.
“We had sanitizing stations set up everywhere,” he said.
Normally, kids all test the soil in the same bucket to judge, but this year, we had someone with a garden trough distribute some soil to each individual member of the team.
The 4-H and FFA members go into a soil pit and analyze soils, answering such questions as, “How deep is the topsoil, or how deep are the roots going down into that soil profile?”
Other questions included, “What are the soil textures within that profile?”
Members needed to know surface texture, permeability, depth of soil, slope, topsoil thickness, past erosion, wind erosion, water erosion hazard, saltiness, and surface runoff.
The members then make recommendations on their scorecards.
“It trains them to observe and to make recommendations, so they have somewhat of an understanding of soil,” he said. “With all that, you throw in some friendly competition.”
The kids enjoyed it and it was one of the first opportunity many of them have had a chance to do a judging contest.
“They really enjoyed it. “Often we would go indoors to receive awards and have a ceremony, but this year, everything was held outdoors at a safe distance,” he said. “All the ribbons were put in the counties’ envelopes and distributed to leaders and advisors afterward,” he said.
Augustin announced the winners, but instead of coming up onstage, they stayed in their family group.
The overall winner was Fessenden-Bowdon.
- Winners of the 4-H Senior Division: Eddy County, first place; Walsh County, second place; and Foster County, third place.
- Winners of the 4-H Junior Division: Foster County, first place; Stark-Billings Counties, second place, and Walsh County, third place.