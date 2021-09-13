Farm safety planning includes keeping children safe

Chores on the farm take on new meaning when children are young and need continual care.

To help professionals and farmers learn more about child ag safety, a Child Agricultural Safety and Health Workshop will be held online the afternoons (Noon-4 p.m.) of Sept. 14, 21, and 28.

The interactive workshop is being hosted by the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, part of the National Farm Medicine Center at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

It’s co-hosted with 10 other agricultural centers funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

By the end of the workshop, participants will understand the leading causes of injuries to children who are working or playing on farms; describe interventions most likely to be effective in preventing childhood farm injuries and illnesses; and identify their own role in helping farm children grow up happy and healthy.

“After this workshop is over, you will be able to describe interventions most likely to be effective in preventing childhood farm injuries and illnesses,” said Marsha Salzwedel, an expert in child agricultural safety.

Every day, about 33 children are seriously injured in ag incidents across the U.S. In addition, one child dies every three days from injuries linked to agriculture.

“As the experts we have created some resources, and now we are trying to reach anybody who has connection with a lot of farmers,” said Melissa Ploeckelman, spokesperson for the Marshfield Clinic.