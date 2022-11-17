Kindred FFA chapter places third at national convention

The Kindred FFA chapter’s Farm and Agribusiness Management team placed third in the nation out of 41 teams competing in the Career Development Event (CDE) at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., on Oct. 26-29.

Members of the team, all receiving gold, were Jack Stoppleworth, Brett Baumgarten, Kiley Kvamme and Andrew Trom. Additionally, Stoppleworth took third place in the nation in individual awards.

“When I placed third as an individual and we placed third as a team in the Farm and Agribusiness Management CDE, I was filled with pride, and every minute of preparation instantly became worth it,” Stoppleworth said. “A year earlier, I was one point away from getting to go on stage for a different contest at the national convention, so making the top 10 this time was very rewarding and exciting. Being up there with my teammates made it even better. I’m grateful to God, my coach, my family and everyone else who helped me succeed.”

Baumgarten took tenth place in the nation in individual awards.

“Placing at nationals was like living out a dream. It was an unbelievable feeling being able to go on stage in front of 20,000 plus people and then being able to go to the press box of the Indianapolis Colts’ stadium for an interview,” Baumgarten said. “It still amazes me, and I still haven’t fully processed how big of an accomplishment it is both on an individual and team level.”

According to Mitchell Becker, Kindred FFA advisor, the Farm and Agribusiness Management team put in a lot of time and effort in order to do well and started practicing for nationals this summer after the team was named the state champions at the North Dakota FFA State Convention. The team examined and discussed past national tests and read information about farm and ranch management.

“We also spent a lot of time practicing in the vehicle on our way to Indianapolis,” Becker said. “I am extremely proud of the team. Once they won the state competition back in June, it was their goal to do well and be recognized on stage at the national convention. As an advisor, all I want is for my students to succeed and it was awesome to see them come together as a team and accomplish their goal.”

Becker explained that in the CDE event, each of the FFA team members took a test of 250-300 questions on managing a farm or agribusiness.

“This year’s theme was corn and soybean farming, so students had to analyze the financial information for a corn and soybean farm and answer questions related to topics, including budgeting, marketing, risk management, economic principles, financial statements, income tax and investment analysis,” he said.

After they completed the test individually, the team came together and completed the team event – answering team questions related to corn and soybean farming. They were evaluated on their answers and their ability to work as a team.

The four team members’ individual exam scores, plus the team event score, count toward the total team score.

Stoppleworth and Baumgarten said they learned a lot through the competition this year.

“When I tell people my competition consists of a huge math test, I usually get looked at like I’m crazy,” Stoppleworth said. “While it doesn’t sound very exciting to everyone, I had a great time in the contest, and the lessons I learned about analyzing the financial health and opportunities of a business are invaluable. My critical thinking and analyzation skills were put to the test and strengthened through this contest. These skills will serve me well in a future career as an engineer, or any other career if I change my mind.”

Baumgarten added, “I learned a lot of different skills that I plan to use on my own farm one day. This includes how to market crops, build a budget, maximize after-tax income and analyze my own financial statements.”