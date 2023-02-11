Samantha Lahman is the new NDSU 4-H animal science specialist at the Center for 4-H Youth Development.

“This isn’t a brand-new position for North Dakota 4-H, but it is still relatively new,” Lahman said. “That means we are in the exciting phase of supporting all our really great existing programs and at the same time trying out new and innovative ways to create new opportunities for youth in North Dakota.”

In her new position, Lahman will be leading efforts to bring improved North Dakota 4-H youth development programming and learning experiences in the area of animal science at the county and state levels.

She also will develop, design, and deliver volunteer and staff training to blend animal science content with best practices in youth development.

Lahman grew up in Parkers Prairie in west central Minnesota in a rural community surrounded by agriculture.

“My grandparents were still farming when I was young. I credit the time spent down the road with the cattle as one of the main reasons I fell in love with animals and agriculture,” she said.

While she was young, Lahman was active in both 4-H and FFA, so she has significant knowledge of how impactful those programs can be.

“4-H and FFA were incredibly impactful for me growing up. I was lucky enough to be raised in a small town where all programs and school activities are planned around each other, which allowed me to participate in many things,” she said. “I was in band and choir, on the speech team, and played three sports, but 4-H and FFA were really my passions.”

4-H provided Lahman with critical skills in having informal conversations with judges and adults, meeting new people, volunteering, trying something new, professionalism and time management skills.

FFA provided Lahman with experiences in public speaking, recordkeeping, and being an advocate for the things she cared about.

She has had past experiences with being inspired as a youth in 4-H and she hopes to bring that inspiration to North Dakota 4-H youth in her new position.

“4-H is such an amazing program because we have so many ways for youth to become inspired. No matter what initially drives the inspiration, I think the ability to keep that inspiration alight is by making youth a real part of the conversation,” she said.

Lahman spoke about when she really became excited about raising and showing pigs in 4-H.

“I loved showing pigs, but it wasn’t until a breeder made the point to ask me what I was looking for when I visited his farm that I had that unique spark and really became passionate about raising and showing pigs,” Lahman said. “He talked with my dad, but he made it clear that I was supposed to have an opinion and not just be along for the ride. I was included in discussions about sires and feeding, and suddenly I wasn’t just excited to show, but I was inspired to learn. It’s crucial that when we develop and offer programs that youth are asked for their ideas and opinions and that we respect what they bring to the table. As a result, youth are inspired by the youth-adult relationships that are built.”

At different times throughout high school and collegiately, Lahman showed beef, swine, dogs, poultry, sheep, dairy, horses and goats. Her parents had not been in 4-H or FFA, so she found other mentors to help her.

“When they decided to enroll me in Douglas County 4-H, we leaned heavily on Extension staff, volunteers, livestock breeders and judges to help me find my footing,” she said. “These mentors helped provide me with an amazing 4-H experience. Whether it was helping me sort through a pen of prospect animals and raise my hand at an auction, helping me study for judging contests and quiz bowls, or talk through feed rations, I always found myself surrounded by a supportive community.”

Her favorite projects in 4-H were: livestock, quilting, photography and gardening. Lahman participated in quiz bowl, poultry judging, livestock judging, dog training, community service projects, volunteering and more.

In FFA, Lahman focused on poultry judging, public speaking, and a diversified livestock SAE.

“My animal science projects were of course my favorite. There is something so challenging and rewarding when you can raise, feed, and work with an animal and see success at the end of a season,” Lahman said.

After high school, Lahman went to the University of Minnesota, Crookston, where she received a bachelor’s degree in animal science and then went to Concordia University, where she received master’s degree in education.

Formerly, Lahman was a NDSU Extension agent in Pembina County for seven years. After that, she became the 4-H and youth development regional Extension educator for the University of Minnesota and was an adjunct professor at Crookston.

Lahman is excited about her new position in 4-H development.

“One of the things I’m passionate about is helping youth see themselves in agriculture. The agriculture industry is so exciting right now because of the diverse career opportunities and various ways youth can be a part of it,” she said.

Lahman pointed out North Dakota needs herd managers, range specialists, nutritionists, equipment technicians, soil scientists, plant breeders, veterinarians, communication personnel, financial consultants, food safety inspectors, butchers and others.

“If 4-H youth who participate in an animal science program discover a spark and we can help them identify a pathway to work in the ag industry, that is wonderful, but if not, they will still have a lifelong appreciation for our amazing food system and the people that make it happen,” Lahman said. “I look forward to finding ways to provide 4-H members access and opportunities to explore animal science and the agricultural industry and to deepen and enrich their experience with new and innovative ways to learn to share their passion with others.”